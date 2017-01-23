I tend to wonder. What is it about unprofessionalism that makes people on the delivering end feel so empowered? Are they serious right now? A simple question can be answered with kindness and thought. Yet many people today find that being rude and having the “I am better than you” attitude while addressing concerns is most appropriate. This baffles me!

An employee at the Department of Public Safety Payroll Office decided that this exact attitude was the best approach in providing remedy to my simple question about nonpayment of hours worked. Hmm…what is your opinion? I am aware of confidentiality as I am a U.S. Army veteran. My dilemma is that my question was, “How long will it take you to route the papers to Finance?” This question was a question about time, nothing confidential. So the answer I received was, “I cannot tell you.” Say what? You don’t know how long it will take YOU to bring the documents up to Finance on Capitol Hill? Hmm…

I have already requested assistance from lawmakers on finding a solution to the unprofessionalism at the Department of Public Safety Payroll Office. I hope that this will be an eye opener, and with hopes that a realization is made to treat others how you want to be treated. No need for the last laugh, just my freedom of speech.

Naomi C.S. Taisakan

As Perdido, Saipan