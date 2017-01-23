Unprofessionalism?

I tend to wonder. What is it about unprofessionalism that makes people on the delivering end feel so empowered? Are they serious right now? A simple question can be answered with kindness and thought. Yet many people today find that being rude and having the “I am better than you” attitude while addressing concerns is most appropriate. This baffles me!

An employee at the Department of Public Safety Payroll Office decided that this exact attitude was the best approach in providing remedy to my simple question about nonpayment of hours worked. Hmm…what is your opinion? I am aware of confidentiality as I am a U.S. Army veteran. My dilemma is that my question was, “How long will it take you to route the papers to Finance?” This question was a question about time, nothing confidential. So the answer I received was, “I cannot tell you.” Say what? You don’t know how long it will take YOU to bring the documents up to Finance on Capitol Hill? Hmm…

I have already requested assistance from lawmakers on finding a solution to the unprofessionalism at the Department of Public Safety Payroll Office. I hope that this will be an eye opener, and with hopes that a realization is made to treat others how you want to be treated. No need for the last laugh, just my freedom of speech.

Naomi C.S. Taisakan
As Perdido, Saipan

Naomi C.S. Taisakan Author

  • Ioanes

    Government employees must remember we the taxpayers pay for their biweekly loot. Complacency in the delivery of service must not be compromised at all!

  • Naomi Taisakan

    Thank you for your comments. I couldn’t agree more.

  • Naomi Taisakan

    Thank you for your comments. I appreciate it.

  • Naomi Taisakan

    Well said!! I tip my hat off to you. Thank you for commenting.

  • Naomi, I’d like to be clear that I read your words closely and recognized your service. I intentionally omitted mention, please forgive my poor decision. I wanted to leave it at “treating all others” and not introduce any sort of ambiguity (about favoring military personnel or others). Thank you for your service.

    Still, we all face hardships and struggles. Not to say mine are the same as yours or others. But I feel I can relate. My (Chinese) grandfather emigrated to America and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. I was born in Washington D.C. while my father trained as a special agent for the FBI at Quantico. He claimed he was the first Asian ever hired (as FBI Special Agent), under J. Edgar Hoover. I also have an uncle who is a Sheriff in Texas…

    Long-winded story, sorry, not to make this about myself… Just a reflection that I can empathize a bit… My credit union recently added a “1” to a personal check and then proceeded to overdrew my check payment by $1,000. Last week I spoke to a police officer, a Fraud Department Detective. She laughed at me, told me “Nothing I can do, nothing you can do, nothing to be done. You need to learn that’s just how it is.” I asked her if, respectfully, I could still file a report. She asked if I knew where that report would go.

    me: “I don’t know, probably… the bank?”
    Fraud Detective: “MY. TRASH. CAN.

    How does a police officer talk to a law-abiding citizen like that? I’m out $1,000. It’s been nearly FIVE weeks. My two banks haven’t corrected it, they both blame the other and their “Catalyst” software system. Yeah, I see injustice all the time.

    Well, again, thank you and your fiancé both for your service. Nobody should be entitled to treat others so poorly, let alone by public officials, let alone to military personnel. Best wishes.

  • RussMason

    I am glad an NMD wrote this. If I had written it, I would be called a condescending racist.

    • peter kang

      after calling us “tubs of lard”, what would you expect.

      • RussMason

        There was more in the letter than that. I lamented the death of Mr. Camacho, and my friend who developed oral cancer. It was a plea for the locals to save themselves. But some – not all – are indeed tubs of lard, and it’s killing them.The locals are too beautiful to lose – but maybe you missed that.

        • peter kang

          i buried another family member who died of cancer but he doesn’t chew betel nut(oral cancer). you still believe that crap.

  • SKY

    FACT: The people working for Department of Public Safety Payroll office are very professional, and do great work…now and then you get a fool … A fool is a person who complains really about nothing…then feeds into
    Groups with racist agenda then agree with them.

    The people of CNMI are a proud people, very professional, educated friendly.

