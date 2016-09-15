UOG Army ROTC Triton Warriors celebrated, awarded scholarships
The University of Guam Army ROTC Triton Warrior Battalion last Friday celebrated the achievements of its cadets with an award ceremony, welcoming the 11 newest contractees and awarding nearly $331,000 in scholarship money to several cadets.
Cadets Zachary Aquino, Justin Cabrera, Lowella Di Ramos, Julio Gomez, Flora Jean Jordan, Charles Leong, Jerome Long, Jeralyn San Nicolas, Elijah Solang, Kelvin Topasna, and Richard Valerio Jr. were all contracted on Sept. 9.
Among them, six were awarded the National Scholarship worth $10,300 per year, which are awarded to cadets at each ROTC battalion nationwide. The scholarships are managed through the United States Army Cadet Command.
Cadets Zachary Aquino, Daryl Manlangit, Arthur Nedlic, Kamuala Rhoads, Allen Sizemore, and Steven John Stovall were awarded the Henry Ofeciar Army Scholarship worth $9,500 per year.
Other awards and recognitions
Nearly 30 UOG Triton Warriors traveled to Fort Knox, Kentucky over the summer to complete either Cadet Initial Entry Training or the Cadet Leadership Course.
Six other cadets completed the Cultural Understanding and Language Proficiency Program, which takes cadets to places like Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Montenegro, and Mozambique to work and train with the militaries of those countries while gaining knowledge of their culture.
Below is a list of all awards, scholarship recipients and recognitions during the 2016 Fall Semester:
CADET INITIAL ENTRY TRAINING
Christopher Andrada
Joyce Borja
Lowella Di Ramos
Yves Macalino
Tabatha Manglona
Johnroy Perez
Shannon Ryes
Jerilyn San Nicolas
John Sazon
Elija Solang
CULTURAL UNDERSTANDING LANGUAGE PROFICIENCY TRAINING
Arnie Aban – Tanza, Philippines
Jhon Michael Delfin – Mozambique, Africa
Maria Marinas – Montegro, Europe
Johnroy Perez – Cabo Verde, Africa
Richard Pizarro – Bulgaria, Europe
Teresa Marie Santos – Czech Republic, Europe
CADET PROGRAM DEVELOPMENT TRAINING
Michael Delfin – Air Assault School
Kenneth Meno – Airborne School
CADET TROOP LEADER TRAINING
Thomas Borgonia
Jane Han
CADET LEADERSHIP COURSE
Michael Delfin
Kenneth Meno
Thomas Borgonia
Jane Han
Arnie Aban
Mark Bato
Stephen Charfauros
Jhon Michael Delfin
Rannie Lintag
Alejo Lujan
Geminiano Madlangbayan
Maria Marinas
Daryl Manlangit
Nathan Mercado
Don Olkeriil
Richard Pizarro
Teresa Marie Santos
Christopher Wintterle
ROTC NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
Christopher Andrada
Justin Cabrera
Kortney Camacho
Flora Jordan
Tabatha Manglona
Jeralyn San Nicolas
Michael Schommer
Allen Sizemore
Elijah Solang
Steven John Stovall
Kelvin Topasna
Richard Valerio
MAJOR HENRY OFECIAR ARMY ROTC SCHOLARSHIP
Zachary Aquino
Daryl Manlangit
Arthur Nedlic
Kamuela Rhoads
Allen Sizemore
Steven John Stovall
NEW CONTRACTEES
Zachary Aquino
Justin Cabrera
Lowella Di Ramos
Julio Gomez
Flora Jean Jordan
Charles Leong
Jerome Long
Jeralyn San Nicolas
Elijah Solang
Kelvin Topasna
Richard Valerio Jr.