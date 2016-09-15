UOG Army ROTC Triton Warriors celebrated, awarded scholarships

The University of Guam Army ROTC Triton Warrior Battalion last Friday celebrated the achievements of its cadets with an award ceremony, welcoming the 11 newest contractees and awarding nearly $331,000 in scholarship money to several cadets.

Cadets Zachary Aquino, Justin Cabrera, Lowella Di Ramos, Julio Gomez, Flora Jean Jordan, Charles Leong, Jerome Long, Jeralyn San Nicolas, Elijah Solang, Kelvin Topasna, and Richard Valerio Jr. were all contracted on Sept. 9.

Among them, six were awarded the National Scholarship worth $10,300 per year, which are awarded to cadets at each ROTC battalion nationwide. The scholarships are managed through the United States Army Cadet Command.

Cadets Zachary Aquino, Daryl Manlangit, Arthur Nedlic, Kamuala Rhoads, Allen Sizemore, and Steven John Stovall were awarded the Henry Ofeciar Army Scholarship worth $9,500 per year.

Other awards and recognitions

Nearly 30 UOG Triton Warriors traveled to Fort Knox, Kentucky over the summer to complete either Cadet Initial Entry Training or the Cadet Leadership Course.

Six other cadets completed the Cultural Understanding and Language Proficiency Program, which takes cadets to places like Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Montenegro, and Mozambique to work and train with the militaries of those countries while gaining knowledge of their culture.

Below is a list of all awards, scholarship recipients and recognitions during the 2016 Fall Semester:

CADET INITIAL ENTRY TRAINING

Christopher Andrada

Joyce Borja

Lowella Di Ramos

Yves Macalino

Tabatha Manglona

Johnroy Perez

Shannon Ryes

Jerilyn San Nicolas

John Sazon

Elija Solang

CULTURAL UNDERSTANDING LANGUAGE PROFICIENCY TRAINING

Arnie Aban – Tanza, Philippines

Jhon Michael Delfin – Mozambique, Africa

Maria Marinas – Montegro, Europe

Johnroy Perez – Cabo Verde, Africa

Richard Pizarro – Bulgaria, Europe

Teresa Marie Santos – Czech Republic, Europe

CADET PROGRAM DEVELOPMENT TRAINING

Michael Delfin – Air Assault School

Kenneth Meno – Airborne School

CADET TROOP LEADER TRAINING

Thomas Borgonia

Jane Han

CADET LEADERSHIP COURSE

Michael Delfin

Kenneth Meno

Thomas Borgonia

Jane Han

Arnie Aban

Mark Bato

Stephen Charfauros

Jhon Michael Delfin

Rannie Lintag

Alejo Lujan

Geminiano Madlangbayan

Maria Marinas

Daryl Manlangit

Nathan Mercado

Don Olkeriil

Richard Pizarro

Teresa Marie Santos

Christopher Wintterle

ROTC NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Christopher Andrada

Justin Cabrera

Kortney Camacho

Flora Jordan

Tabatha Manglona

Jeralyn San Nicolas

Michael Schommer

Allen Sizemore

Elijah Solang

Steven John Stovall

Kelvin Topasna

Richard Valerio

MAJOR HENRY OFECIAR ARMY ROTC SCHOLARSHIP

Zachary Aquino

Daryl Manlangit

Arthur Nedlic

Kamuela Rhoads

Allen Sizemore

Steven John Stovall

NEW CONTRACTEES

Zachary Aquino

Justin Cabrera

Lowella Di Ramos

Julio Gomez

Flora Jean Jordan

Charles Leong

Jerome Long

Jeralyn San Nicolas

Elijah Solang

Kelvin Topasna

Richard Valerio Jr.