UOG to host forum on decolonization

By
|
Posted on Aug 29 2016

Tag: , , ,

The University of Guam Division of Social Work and Chamorro Studies Program at present the latest in their Community Forum Series: “From New Caledonia to Guahan: Status Updates on the Decolonization Process.”

The focus of this joint effort, targeted primarily at students, is to help develop a deeper understanding of decolonization, since many will vote in the near future, said Assistant Professor of Social Work Dr. Lisalinda Natividad.

“The whole reason why we do this is to reach the student population so that they become informed and recognize the importance of this unresolved issue,” she said.

The forum will feature two guest speakers, journalist and researcher Nic Maclellan and attorney Leevin Camacho. Maclellan writes for Islands Business magazine in Fiji and has written widely on issues pertaining to the decolonization process in New Caledonia. Camacho is an advocate for the preservation of Guam lands, the environment, and Chamorro culture and successfully assisted We Are Guahan and the Guam Preservation Trust in their lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense over the proposed buildup and use of Pågat as a live round training and firing range by the U.S. military.

The forum will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the University of Guam College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS) Lecture Hall.

For more information, contact Dr. Lisalinda Natividad at natividadl@triton.uog.edu. (PR)

