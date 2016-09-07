UOG prepares future researchers through STEP-UP Program

By
|
Posted on Sep 07 2016

Tag: , , ,
From left, University of Guam STEP-UP coordinator/Program coordinator IV Kristina Sayama, University of Hawaii/Pacific STEP-UP director Dr. George Hui, incoming senior at Okkodo High School Julianne Ballon, 2016 John F. Kennedy High School graduate Joshua Tingson, 2016 Simon Sanchez High School graduate Jeannelle Sabangan, NIH/NIDDK director of Minority Health Research Coordination Dr. Lawrence Agadoa, incoming senior at Okkodo High School Johann Castro, and from the UOG College of Natural & Applied Sciences mentor Dr. Timothy Righetti and mentor Dr. Jian Yang. (Contributed Photo)

Four local high school students completed an eight-week summer internship at the University of Guam sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disorders (NIH/NIDDK).

The Short-Term Research Experience for Underrepresented Persons (STEP-UP) program is a summer internship that provides high school and undergraduate students interested in exploring research careers the opportunity to work in a research facility to gain practical laboratory experiences under the supervision of a research mentor. In addition to gaining laboratory experience, students in this program also received a stipend, and a chance to attend the National STEP-UP Symposium at NIH in Bethesda, MD.

The four high school students are incoming senior at Okkodo High School Julianne Ballon, 2016 John F. Kennedy High School graduate Joshua Tingson, 2016 Simon Sanchez High School graduate Jeannelle Sabangan, and incoming senior at Okkodo High School Johann Castro.

The University of Guam has been a local collaborator with STEP-UP since 2003. Balon and Tingson represented Guam at the STEP UP National Symposium held in Bethesda, Maryland the first week of August.

In the past, students who have participated in the STEP-UP program have gone on to enroll at the University of Guam and other institutions of higher learning. Last year, three of four high school students enrolled at UOG, and of the three, two have continued to pursue their research interests through the Building Infrastructure Leading to Diversity Enhancing Cross-disciplinary Infrastructure Training at Oregon (BUILD EXITO) grant.

This year, Sabangan and Tingson are enrolled at UOG, and Ballon and Castro plan on attending UOG next fall.

