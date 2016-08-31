UOG receives $1M from DOA

The University of Guam thanks the U.S. Department of Administration for releasing two checks for the total amount of $1 million yesterday. Last Thursday, DOA staff indicated that the university had no checks ready.

The payment has been received and will help alleviate some of the financial constrains UOG is facing.

We have verified our records, and after the receipt of the two checks today, the shortfall has now been reduced to $20 million.

We are looking forward to working with DOA to receive the remainder of the budgeted allotment or to develop a payment schedule in the next few weeks. (PR)