UOG releases Campus Climate Survey Report

In April 2016, the University of Guam conducted an institutional-wide survey of students, faculty, staff, and administrators to assess the perceptions regarding, and attitudes toward the general campus climate of the university. The survey focused particularly on perceptions of campus life and safety; level of satisfaction with services; incidences of sexual misconduct; perceptions of, and willingness to report sexual misconduct; perceptions of leadership, policies, and reporting of sexual misconduct incidences; and demographics.

The survey was conducted online. A total of 708 respondents completed the survey, yielding a final response rate of 15.6 percent of combined UOG students, faculty, staff, and administrators.

“This survey is the first of its kind for the University,” said UOG president Dr. Robert Underwood. “We hope to conduct this survey on an annual basis to help us respond quickly to areas that need improvement or attention.”

The UOG Campus Climate survey was administered and conducted by a committee of UOG faculty, staff, and administrators: Dr. Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, professor (chair); Dr. Francis Dalisay, assistant professor (co-principal investigator); Dr. Richard Colfax, professor (co-principal investigator); Peter Barcinas, extension agent (member); Dr. Lisa Natividad, Ph.D., associate professor (member); Dr. Robert Underwood, UOG president, (co-principal investigator). The report and analyses were completed by Dr. Francis Dalisay.

The 2016 Campus Climate Survey Report is available at www.uog.edu/climate-survey.