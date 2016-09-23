UOG TRiO director receives highest award from Nat’l Education Council

By
|
Posted on Sep 23 2016

Tag: , , ,
Yoichi Rengiil, left, stands with the Council for Opportunity in Education board chair Trent Ball during the 35th Annual Conference College Access and Success-Making Equity and Inclusion Real held in San Diego, California held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. (Contributed Photo)

Yoichi Rengiil, left, stands with the Council for Opportunity in Education board chair Trent Ball during the 35th Annual Conference College Access and Success-Making Equity and Inclusion Real held in San Diego, California held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. (Contributed Photo)

Earlier this month, University of Guam TRiO Programs director Yoichi Rengiil received the Walter O. Mason Jr. Award—the highest and most prestigious award given to a TRiO professional—by the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE).

Rengiil is the first TRiO director from the region to receive such an honor. The award is presented to honor outstanding educational opportunity professionals who exemplify a sense of leadership and ideals of the late Walter O. Mason, Jr., a special assistant to the president at the University of Oklahoma.

Over the decades, Rengiil has helped expand the University’s TRiO programs from solely the Student Support Service to include Upward Bound and Educational Talent Search. He has also helped secure millions of dollars in external funding for the University to serve low-income, first generation college students and students with disabilities.

“Yoichi is a strong long-time advocate for student success,” said senior vice president of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Anita Borja Enriquez. “His admirable dedicated efforts over the last 30 years to our TRiO programs has provided successful pathways to better access and college completion for many of our underserved students in Guam and the region.“

About TRiO Programs

TRIO is a 100 percent federally funded, nationwide, non-profit program designed to assist students from disadvantage backgrounds, who are first-generation college bound and/or who are from low-income households, complete secondary education and continue to pursue and complete post-secondary education. TRIO Programs are comprised of three educational opportunity outreached programs: Educational Talent Search, Upward Bound, and Student Support Services.

UOG TRIO’s mission is to motivate and assist economically and educationally disadvantaged students from our community and Micronesia, to ensure their progress through the academic pipeline, from middle school through post-secondary programs, and to increase college retention and graduation rates of the target population. For more information about UOG TRIO programs, call 735-2246.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Orilla confirmed to NMC board

Posted On Dec 16 2015
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 26, 2016, 9:55 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:10 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune