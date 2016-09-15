UOG’s Dalisay wins 2nd place in nat’l education in journalism tilt

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2016

Tag: , , ,
Dr. Francis Dalisay

Dr. Francis Dalisay

Assistant professor of Journalism Dr. Francis Dalisay won second place in the 2016 News Audience Research Paper Award national competition sponsored by the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Dalisay’s paper, chosen from of 1,000 others presented, is titled, “Local Newspaper Use in Hawaii Fosters Acculturation to Local Culture, Community Ties and Involvement.” The study proposed and tested a theoretical mediation model linking newspaper use in Hawaii with key civic outcomes, via acculturation to Hawaii’s local culture.

Dalisay served as principal investigator of the study and first author of the paper, working with a research team of graduate students at the University of Hawaii-Manoa and a colleague from the University at Albany, SUNY in New York.

He presented the paper at the 2016 AEJMC Conference in Minneapolis, MN Aug. 4-7.

AEJMC is a major international membership organization for academics and practitioners in the field of journalism and mediated communication. The organization sponsors refereed publications and regional and national conferences.

For more information, contact Dr. Francis Dalisay at fdalisay@triton.uog.edu.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

We didn’t give away our sovereignty

Posted On Sep 13 2016
, By

Leon Guerrero, Velasco honored at national reception

Posted On Sep 12 2016
, By
0

MCS holds Parent Ed Night for college-bound students

Posted On Sep 12 2016
, By
0

UOG prepares future researchers through STEP-UP Program

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 14, 2016, 9:15 PM
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:19 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune