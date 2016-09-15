UOG’s Dalisay wins 2nd place in nat’l education in journalism tilt

Assistant professor of Journalism Dr. Francis Dalisay won second place in the 2016 News Audience Research Paper Award national competition sponsored by the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Dalisay’s paper, chosen from of 1,000 others presented, is titled, “Local Newspaper Use in Hawaii Fosters Acculturation to Local Culture, Community Ties and Involvement.” The study proposed and tested a theoretical mediation model linking newspaper use in Hawaii with key civic outcomes, via acculturation to Hawaii’s local culture.

Dalisay served as principal investigator of the study and first author of the paper, working with a research team of graduate students at the University of Hawaii-Manoa and a colleague from the University at Albany, SUNY in New York.

He presented the paper at the 2016 AEJMC Conference in Minneapolis, MN Aug. 4-7.

AEJMC is a major international membership organization for academics and practitioners in the field of journalism and mediated communication. The organization sponsors refereed publications and regional and national conferences.

For more information, contact Dr. Francis Dalisay at fdalisay@triton.uog.edu.