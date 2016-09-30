US food stamp officials talk next steps with Torres, Kilili

Discussions are underway this week on how best to use $30.5-million in food stamp funding for the Northern Mariana Islands that Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) included in the 2014 Agricultural Act.

Jesus Mendoza, regional administrator for the Food and Nutrition Service of the Department of Agriculture, is meeting with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres to come to agreement on how to use that new money to provide more food assistance to low-income families in the Northern Marianas.

Mendoza also met yesterday with Sablan, who has made U.S.-equivalent food assistance for the Marianas one of his priorities in Congress.

“People in the Marianas should be eligible for the same level of assistance as Americans anywhere else in our country,” Sablan said. “The extra money I was able to get beginning in 2009 was an important step in that direction and resulted in increased food stamp benefits on Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

“The $30.5 million available over the next three years from the 2014 Farm Bill almost doubles what we have been receiving. We want this new money to help more people get higher benefits right away. And we also need to modernize our food stamp program to match the national SNAP system.

“These are the issues that administrator Mendoza and the governor are working out. While Congress passes bills and makes funding available for programs like SNAP, it’s up to the executive branch to carry out these programs. And I very much appreciate Mr. Mendoza and his colleagues at FNS briefing me today on the progress of implementation so far.”

SNAP, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, is available in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam. As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Sablan was able to include in the 2014 Farm Bill funding to set up a pilot program and improve benefits in the Marianas as a step toward full inclusion in SNAP.

“Three out of five food stamp recipients in the Marianas are children,” Sablan explained. “They need our help.”

“When our children have the food they need, they can grow up strong and healthy. They can do better at school. They will live better lives.

“That is what motivates me to keep working on this issue.”

Most others receiving food assistance in the Marianas are elderly, disabled, or caregivers of young children. (PR)