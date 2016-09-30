US food stamp officials talk next steps with Torres, Kilili

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2016

Tag: , , ,

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan met with U.S. Food and Nutrition Service Regional Administrator Jesus Mendoza, center, and other FNS officials, who are on island for discussions with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres on how to use the money to modernize food stamp administration and raise benefits. (Contributed Photo)

Discussions are underway this week on how best to use $30.5-million in food stamp funding for the Northern Mariana Islands that Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) included in the 2014 Agricultural Act.

Jesus Mendoza, regional administrator for the Food and Nutrition Service of the Department of Agriculture, is meeting with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres to come to agreement on how to use that new money to provide more food assistance to low-income families in the Northern Marianas.

Mendoza also met yesterday with Sablan, who has made U.S.-equivalent food assistance for the Marianas one of his priorities in Congress.

“People in the Marianas should be eligible for the same level of assistance as Americans anywhere else in our country,” Sablan said. “The extra money I was able to get beginning in 2009 was an important step in that direction and resulted in increased food stamp benefits on Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

“The $30.5 million available over the next three years from the 2014 Farm Bill almost doubles what we have been receiving. We want this new money to help more people get higher benefits right away. And we also need to modernize our food stamp program to match the national SNAP system.

“These are the issues that administrator Mendoza and the governor are working out. While Congress passes bills and makes funding available for programs like SNAP, it’s up to the executive branch to carry out these programs. And I very much appreciate Mr. Mendoza and his colleagues at FNS briefing me today on the progress of implementation so far.”

SNAP, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, is available in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam. As a member of the House Agriculture Committee, Sablan was able to include in the 2014 Farm Bill funding to set up a pilot program and improve benefits in the Marianas as a step toward full inclusion in SNAP.

“Three out of five food stamp recipients in the Marianas are children,” Sablan explained. “They need our help.”

“When our children have the food they need, they can grow up strong and healthy. They can do better at school. They will live better lives.

“That is what motivates me to keep working on this issue.”

Most others receiving food assistance in the Marianas are elderly, disabled, or caregivers of young children. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Nubladu I Ha`ane

Posted On Sep 28 2016
, By
0

Karidat receives donation from BOG, Walmart

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

Poems

Posted On Sep 19 2016
, By
0

Cutting talks about islands’ obesity problem at Rotary

Posted On Sep 15 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 29, 2016, 10:18 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:08 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune