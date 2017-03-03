US immigration

The federal government was negligent of its immigration policy for decades that allowed the drug cartels and our enemies to enter through our southern border. Security was out of control, especially during the last eight years!

In his address to the U.S. Congress, Trump sees the need to quickly slam the brakes against migrants, especially those from seven dangerous countries where Islamist terrorists are strongest. Some 53 percent of Americans across country support his effort.

His speech, albeit more positively conciliatory than his inaugural, a lot of it is rhetoric that didn’t provide clarity or strong steer how he plans to move his agenda beyond the call for unity. Granted, a lot depends on how well he funnels his proposals through Congress. But he was firm to do justice with security and job opportunities for Americans under a fair immigration policy.

As Washington resets buttons on immigration, the various industries should also see some sigh of relief in the use of foreign workers. But all must come into the country legally and would not become public charges!

Trump plans to spend billions of dollars rebuilding the country’s crumbled infrastructure. This should create thousands upon thousands of jobs across the country. He’d also funnel billions more to modernize the country’s military system.

No wonder he told territorial governors to learn to “work with less.” Trump’s projects require billions of dollars. Thus the heavy budget cuts for EPA, NEA, food stamps and the replacement of Obamacare. This could affect Medicaid until the new program is fine-tuned and in place. It means the NMI must shoulder the cost of these programs through locally generated revenues. Did you get that pal?

Must exit Mañana Syndrome, now!

There are numerous substantive issues that have suffered heavily from the usual mañana syndrome over the years. Some have finally caught up with us, stunned, if not dazed, at how internal negligence turns into real eleventh-hour challenges. Today, they are knocking heavily at the front door. They include the following:

BSI extension: The request for an extension by BSI merits legislative oversight to ensure the company meets commitment as sought in the original law.

If anything, the concept of an integrated resort—two facilities in one—is a highly successful economic venture in Singapore. It is now considered a good model to emulate in the establishment of casinos in Japan. One takes care of casino players, the other provides superior family entertainment.

But this requires billions of dollars. Is BSI still committed to its $7 billion integrated resort or has this been scaled back considerably? It’s an issue the oversight hearing could probe to the hilt. Isn’t it time to force BSI to put in its fair share of taxes into the local coffers?

Healthcare: The 60-bed hospital (CHC) designed for a population of 20,000 has since been dwarfed in capacity and capability by, yes, population growth.

It’s an issue that slowly creeps up the sleeves of politicians who have treated it with the usual inconsequence. Nah! Take another closer look and listen with your eyes and ears wide open. Come to terms with the fact that the healthcare facility here is in dire need of major improvement.

To assist you in this discussion ask yourself: Is CHC equipped with a good backup system? Do you understand what the beast entails? If not, isn’t it your fiduciary duty to explore the issue to the hilt and offer realistic answers? Where has the “solutions driven” team gone beyond its quiet disappearing act in junket trips?

In simple terms, the medical referral program is a tale that CHC isn’t equipped with the requisite backup system to provide adequate healthcare delivery. How does it move forward as a neglected and underfunded agency? Would CHC be able to handle an outbreak of new bird flu?

Doctors and nurses have gone the extra mile daily to assist patients while stretched out over an 18-hour work shift. This is bad for both the medical staff and patients, isn’t it? A tired doctor could miss the placement of his decimal point when prescribing medication. Moreover, the nurse may not even catch the misplaced decimal point when literally suffering from exhaustion. Did you get that pal?

Salary issues: The interesting aspect of salary hikes for PSS is the issue of federal poverty level income for a family of four benchmarked at $24,600 per year. It noted that the figure is still $8,000 more than salaries paid non-certified PSS employees. What’s the point?

It’s a tale that a majority of employees here (51 percent) are earning poverty level income or lower, thus the familial economic hardship. The figure ($24,600 for a family of four) is the benchmark to equal or surpass in order to enable families here real buying power.

Must resolve employment that still sends the same employees to the “chow line” of entitlement benefits. Indeed, it’s an issue that presents a challenge given the struggling private industries navigating the bad times. What’s the “solution driven” team’s answer?

Infrastructure: The mind numbing congestion in the hotel district in Garapan shows the inability of the local government to plan developmental projects that follow emplacement of basic infrastructure.

It happens when the NMI plays into the hands of a given investor over establishing a level playing field and would you believe servile politicians are at the front line?

The area between DFS and the hotel district has forced such exasperating traffic congestion that it takes about 45 minutes to drive up to the junction that heads to Micro Beach.

Is this why BSI was given free regulatory review headed by Sen.ate President Arnold Palacios (as secretary for DNLR) who later came back asking what happens to water for the villagers when the casino joint opens? What have you been smoking, sir? Why is there such powerful stench of malversation in the air? Stinks, huh?