USCG Reserve Unit Pacific Command holds change of command ceremony

HONOLULU, Hawaii—Capt. Andrew Grenier relieved Capt. William Noftsker as the Coast Guard Reserve Unit Pacific Command commanding officer during a change of command ceremony at Base Honolulu, Friday.

Grenier most recently served as the Coast Guard advisor to Coastal River Group One (CRG-1), Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, in San Diego.

Previously he served at eight other units, including tours aboard the USCGC Resolute (WMEC-620), Coast Guard Maintenance and Logistics Command Pacific and Coast Guard Headquarters, MSO/Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, Coast Guard 11th District and Coast Guard Reserve Unit U.S. Transportation Command Scott Air Force Base. In addition Grenier served as the Situation Unit Leader in New Orleans during Deepwater Horizon in 2010 and oversaw the CRG-1 deployment to South Korea for force protection alongside Port Security Unit 309 in 2015.

Grenier’s military awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, two Coast Guard Commendation medals, a three Commandant’s Letter of Commendations with operational distinguishing device, six Unit commendations, the Marine Safety Insignia, and various other unit and special operations awards.

He graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science degree in naval architecture and marine engineering. He also holds a Master of Science degree in fire protection engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He is a licensed fire protection engineer and in his civilian career manages the design and engineering department of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

Coast Guard Reserve Unit Pacific Command supports the Coast Guard piece of U.S. Pacific Command’s missions taking them to all corners of the Pacific and supports approximately 380,000 U.S. military and civilian personnel assigned to the USPACOM area of responsibility dedicated to protecting our mutual security interests.

Capt. Peter Conley, Senior Reserve Officer, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area Command, presided over the ceremony.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition and formal ritual conducted before the assembled company of a command to confirm to the men and women of the unit that the authority of command is maintained. The ceremony is a transfer of total responsibility, authority and accountability from one individual to another.