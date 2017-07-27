USCIS launches mobile form for replacing green card

WASHINGTON—Lawful permanent residents who file the online Form I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card, without assistance from an attorney or accredited representative, can now file their form and upload evidence entirely on a mobile device.

The redesign of the online Form I-90 also allows lawful permanent residents to navigate the site more easily, making the process of renewing or replacing green cards more convenient.

The new mobile-responsive design provides an intuitive method for answering questions, navigating through sections, and uploading evidence on a mobile device.

Instructions for filing Form I-90 require providing certain evidence, such as a copy of government-issued identification. For those filing through a mobile device, it may be easier to take a photo of the evidence and upload it directly from their mobile devices.

The redesigned online form also provides a more personalized experience, as users are directed to answer only those questions specific to their case. There are no substantive changes to the policy or content of the form, and the online version has parity with the questions and content on the paper form. Applicants can access the online Form I-90 through myUSCIS by creating a USCIS online account at https://myaccount.uscis.dhs.gov/. There is no cost to set up an account, which offers a variety of features including the ability to track the status of an application and to communicate with USCIS through a secure inbox. Customers who wish to file Form I-90 with the assistance of an attorney or accredited representative will continue to use the previous version of the online Form I-90. Additional information about Form I-90, including guidance on the application process, is available at uscis.gov/i-90. (USCIS)