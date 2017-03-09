Use of pavilions, tents will now be charged

The Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Parks and Recreation would starts assessing fees and security deposit for the use of Commonwealth parks and pavilions, recreational facilities and tourist sites and also any tent set up at the beach, portable toilets at any beach, basketball courts, baseball field, and camping at the beach. For any additional information, visit Parks and Recreation at As Perdido Road or call Parks and Recreation at 234-7405.

Companies that rent out tents and tables are encouraged to call Parks and Recreations for more information before setting up at the beach. Park rangers will be patrolling the sites and will be checking for permits. (PR)