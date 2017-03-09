Use of pavilions, tents will now be charged

By
|
Posted on Mar 09 2017

Tag: ,

The Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Parks and Recreation would starts assessing fees and security deposit for the use of Commonwealth parks and pavilions, recreational facilities and tourist sites and also any tent set up at the beach, portable toilets at any beach, basketball courts, baseball field, and camping at the beach. For any additional information, visit Parks and Recreation at As Perdido Road or call Parks and Recreation at 234-7405.

Companies that rent out tents and tables are encouraged to call Parks and Recreations for more information before setting up at the beach. Park rangers will be patrolling the sites and will be checking for permits. (PR)

  • pafao

    Very good idea Eli, it is about time for the freebies era to end and to start earning a living fee for upkeep and other maintenance of the parks and beaches. By all means….

  • Naomi Taisakan

    Unbelievable! So now we have to pay to enjoy our beaches. Hmm. Let me think about this. So… let me get this straight. The government will impose a fee for a license just so I can put up a tent (we own or rented) by the beach or utilize the already available PUBLIC pavilions on island. This is pathetic. Going to the beach to celebrate a birthday or special occasion used to be FREE! It is one of the beautiful things about this island. I’m flabbergasted at the thought of this. Next thing you know we will be charged to use the PUBLIC restrooms. Sorry ma’am. That will be $1 to enter, 25 cents per sheet of tissue, and another 75 cents to flush. Oh you need to wash your hands? Please insert 25 cents more for 20 seconds of undependable water. Nonsense.

    • captain

      BTW, other areas DO charge for “public restrooms” and also for tissue.
      There is a lessor charge for only pissing. Many airports also charge a coin to access rest room (male) and another to insert a coin in th coin box for the toilet, while change is also collected at the door. this also includes bus terminals, rest stops along highways, parks, and tourist sites.
      Supposedly this is to insure that the restrooms are clean and well maintained. Majority of the time they are clean and well maintained

  • C. George

    As always, lack of enforcement will come into play. I’m wondering if it is even legal (or ethical) to charge a fee for use of public lands. Maybe this article needs to be more specific? If I go to the Sugar Dock, which I often do, who should I pay and can l get an annual pass?

  • ChrisJackie ZoeKai Castro

    Ridiculous!

  • captain

    So now IF there is a charge for use of the areas, such as sugar Dock etc. a clean up fee AND also a littering ticket can be issued ‘post facto’ for all of the trash left behind.
    Also it states that there will be “Rangers hired” to check on the permits. This is also too funny as the cost of the additional employees along with the administrative staff to collect and also to write up “permits” will cost much more than what can be charged unless someone has the ability to figure the actual cost to incorporate, charge and enforce all this accordingly.. .
    I would be willing to bet that the actual costs would be much more than what could be reasonably charged to the individual groups or person.

    BTW isn’t it illegal to drink alcoholic beverages in the parks? Wasn’t that also at one time on the books? Is it still there?

    This sounds as if ths will go the way of the past parking at Charley dock where it cost much more money to collect than what was charged.

    This will also make available another account for our elected to find ways to “rob”

  • Wake Up Cnmi

    No more “Hey, Lets go to the Beach for a BBQ”? Do you get your money back is it rains? Once you pay for the pavilion, how many sq feet around the physical pavilion are you solely entitled to? Do you get reserved parking slots dependent on how much you pay? Is there a time frame that you own the pavilion, 24 hours, noon to noon, etc? If someone has reserved/paid for a pavilion and they cancel, is the pavilion just sit there empty?

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

