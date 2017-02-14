USS Lake Champlain crew visits SDA School

Sailors from the USS Lake Champlain paid a visit to Seventh Day Adventist School yesterday.

Sgt. A.J. Grant, the vessel’s chaplain, said their school outreach is part of their community relationship service project.

“This is our way to give back to the beautiful people of Saipan and to get to know the ways of the island as well,” he said.

The sailors gave presentations to students from Kindergarten through sixth grade. They would introduce themselves and tell the students what they do. The students were shocked to find out that the sailors have limited access to cell phones on the vessel.

“We do not have WiFi, but there are ‘some’ internet access,” said Petty Officer Third Class Jacob Perrine as he was presenting to a fifth grade class.

The sailors were also able to play with the students on the playground and give a mini-Physical Training test.

The USS Lake Champlain is a Ticonderoga-class cruiser in the US. Navy. It holds about 432 crewmembers. This was the first time for the vessel to dock on Saipan and a first time for a lot of the crewmembers to come to Saipan as well.

“When we dock into a place, I personally like to see the nature of the place. So the other day, some of my mates and I went for a run to PauPau Beach, and I can say, Saipan is beautiful, peaceful. It was a good run,” Perrine said.

“Our students seem to always enjoy the Navy visitations that we have. They enjoy hearing about their lives out on the ocean and are fascinated by the fact that they are out on the ocean for so long and take interest in what they do in the middle of the ocean all day,” said PR assistant Meghann Heinrich.