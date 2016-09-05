Vicky Benavente takes lead on Project Development

Vicky Benavente recently joined the Office of the Governor as the special assistant on Project Development bringing with her years of experience in the business development and the hospitality industry.

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres stated that Benavente’s insight into necessary improvements to government efficiency and her special focus on business development and tourism will be crucial as she undertakes her new responsibilities, which are focused on streamlining business permitting processes and private sector growth.

Benavente served as an executive administrative assistant for the Pacific Islands Club from December 2008 to July 2016 and is well-versed in the tourism and hospitality industry and working collaboratively with government agencies and the business sector throughout her managerial capacity and as a businesswoman.

She previously served as a manager at the Hyatt Regency Saipan, the managing director of the Marianas Visitors Authority, as well as MVA’s deputy managing director. She graduated from the University of Hawaii School of Travel Industry Management in 2004 and holds qualifications in destination marketing, project management, and human resources development.

“Having worked for the private sector for many years I have an understanding of the challenges facing businesses working with our government agencies and now I have the privilege of being on the other side of the table to contribute to the team’s efforts to facilitate permanent processes and improved permitting so that businesses are more inclined to invest more and apt to developing their businesses or product,” she said.

She currently serves as the chairwoman for the Marianas Tourism Education Council, is a member to the Saipan Fishermen’s Association, and a volunteer for the Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation and was previously a member of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce and the 2014 Business Person of the Year, served as an instructor at the Latte Training Academy, and was a member for the board of directors Pacific Development, Inc.