Village residents are up in arms

By
|
Posted on Oct 14 2016

Tag: , , ,

According to many residents of the 26 families that comprise the Susupe Lake Neighborhood Watch Committee, they are constantly exposed to toxic waste and noise pollution from a construction and junkyard business within their residential neighborhood. The business, USA Fanter Inc., is located on the shores of Lake Susupe, the CNMI’s only freshwater lake or reservoir. 

The problem came to a head in July 2016 when certain residents had had enough and filed a lawsuit against the company and Steven Qian, the owner. Reporter Ferdie de la Torre of the Saipan Tribune covered this story and the details of the lawsuit in an article published in the Tribune on July 11, 2016.

The neighbors’ current complaint is that USA Fanter Corp. has intensified its activities since the July 11, 2016 article and lawsuit, from yet an additional site in the Lake Susupe neighborhood on the east side of our home.

Last weekend and during the week the neighbors parked a car in front of the Fanter dumpsite, with a sign placed in the windshield saying: Please stop working on Saturday & Sunday. Stop noise & disturbing our peace & quiet life. Your neighbors.

Fanter answered the sign by misrepresenting the civil nature of the long running dispute and the ongoing court case against Fanter. Mr. Qian was seen at the site, claiming to the police this was a criminal act and asked the police to tow the car parked in from of Mr. Qian’s property. The car—even though parked on public street (not private land)—was impounded by the police and cost a lot to retrieve from the tow yard.

Susupe Lake and the land that Fanter is occupying is zoned village residential, yet Mr. Qian has continued to run his junkyard and polluting activities unabated and has ignored the lawsuit and the loud outcry of residents.

The noise pollution from the construction of trusses and steel welding and manufacturing activities commence every morning at 6:30am even on Saturday, Sunday, Easter and Christmas days. The noise and whistles from the bulldozers beeping, beeping, beeping awakes the residents every day at 6:30am, even on Sundays and holidays.

Dr. Gene and Anna Eagle-Oden
Susupe Lake, Saipan

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Contributing Author Author

Related Posts

Increasing wages will do more harm than good

Posted On Oct 14 2016
, By

Torres commends Labor for collecting unpaid wages

Posted On Oct 14 2016
, By

Breakfast for lunch

Posted On Oct 14 2016
, By

BSI investments

Posted On Oct 14 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 14, 2016

Posted On Oct 14 2016

Community Briefs - October 13, 2016

Posted On Oct 13 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 7, 2016

Posted On Oct 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 13, 2016, 9:05 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:08 PM
sunset: 7:58 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune