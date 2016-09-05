Vincent Perez appointed BOH vice president

HONOLULU, Hawaii—Vincent Perez has been appointed vice president and commercial banking officer of the Guam Commercial Banking Center where he manages a portfolio of commercial customer accounts, which includes responsibility for maintaining and growing existing customer relationships and building new business relationships.

Perez rejoins Bank of Hawaii after having worked as a real estate loan underwriter at Luther Burbank Savings, and as an assistant vice president and senior credit analyst at California Bank & Trust’s (Zions Bancorporation) corporate banking group for the past four years, both in San Francisco, California.

He holds a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Guam and will earn his master’s degree in December in Asia Pacific studies from the University of San Francisco in California. Perez is a member of the Guam Young Professionals and the Asia Society of Northern California.