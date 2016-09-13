Visual, traditional, performing artists wanted for Street Market

The Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture is inviting all artists interested in displaying and selling their artwork at the Garapan Street Market to contact their office and register for the weekly event.

The CCAC will begin providing shared artists booths. New artists may participate at their first two events for free, and then registration will be $10 per event for the shared artist booths. Artists may also register for full booth spaces for $20 per event. Registration must be completed and fees paid prior to participation at the market.

Individuals who wish to register for the GSM as an artist, must be producing primarily by hand the unique artwork they will be displaying or selling.

The CCAC is also inviting interested performing artists, dance groups, musicians, and bands to contact their office and register their interest in performing at the GSM.

The CCAC is working to more actively highlight at the GSM, our performing, visual and folk artists, and incorporate community-wide cultural activities.

The Garapan Street Market takes place every Thursday from 6pm to 9pm. If you are interested in registering for the Garapan Street Market or have any questions about the activity, you can call 322-9982 or visit their office located next to the Capitol Hill Post Office. (PR)