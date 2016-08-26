Volunteers needed for AMP’s 1st Day of Service

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) and Park Superintendent Jim Richardson invite residents to join the first Day of Service to help clean up American Memorial Park this Saturday, Aug. 27, from 7am to 11am.

Meet and sign in at the Amphitheater. Volunteers will be able to assist with a variety of projects in the memorial grounds, the Visitors Center, and the wetland areas of the Park. Please wear protective clothing and shoes suitable for outdoor work. Water, refreshments, gloves, sunscreen, and other supplies will be provided. Volunteers under 18 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

Register in person at the American Memorial Park Visitors Center or online at https://americanmemorialparkdayofservice.eventbrite.com, or simply show up at the Park Amphitheater on Saturday morning. For more information, contact the congressional office at kilili@mail.house.gov or (670) 323-2647.