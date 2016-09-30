A waste of time and resources

Posted on Sep 30 2016

I am challenging Sixto and his co-authors to a debate on the CMR Act v the Cannabis Act because the Senate is now wasting funds and time with Senate hearings on a bill that I was asked to improve.

The improvements of the CMR Act have already been made and it is really ludicrous to waste resources on hearings when the work of these hearings has already been done. Why send me to Colorado to do research when it is not going to be used and literally being ignored for no good reason other than some senators don’t like Ambrose which is childish behavior and even dishonorable of an adult Senator. For the Senate to allow Sixto to take proven research and throw it in the trash is dead wrong and a disservice to the people. The people also have a right to see and hear what their money was spent on with my travel to Colorado for the Senate. So do what you can to promote this challenge that will surely help the people with this issue.

I am working on summarizing of the research study done in Colorado for next week but you might want to use the picture of me in Colorado for your story if you decide to do it or you can wait to use the picture when I release the summary of the research for next week. I took the pictures to also show proof that I was in Colorado but I won’t say what I did with the marijuana I purchased using the Senate’s funds.

Ambrose Bennett
Kagman

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

