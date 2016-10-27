Water outage in some areas set

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the public that there will be a temporary water service interruption for the villages of Kannat Tabla, Fina Sisu, portions of Chalan Kiya and As Perdido today, Oct. 27, 2016, from 12pm to 6pm.

The purpose of this water outage is to repair and replace a leaking 6-inch valve. Repairs are anticipated to be completed in the evening and customers in the affected areas should expect restoration of services soon thereafter.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center (664-4282) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/).

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

