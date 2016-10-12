Water service interruption begins today

Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in San Vicente, Dandan, Obyan, As Lito, Finasisu, As Perdido, Koblerville, As Gonno, and Afetnas will be experiencing a temporary water service interruption due to the testing of data collection to extend water service hours for customers living in these areas.

Testing will commence today, Oct. 12, 2016, at 9:30am for a 24-hour period. Customers are advised to call CUC’s Call Center if they are experiencing low pressure or no water service during the testing period. Updates will follow as soon as they are available.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center (664-4282) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (CUC)