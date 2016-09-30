Water service interruption for South San Vicente

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform its customers of South San Vicente that they will be experiencing a temporary water service interruption on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, from 8am to 4pm, as AIC Marianas, Inc. CUC’s contractor, completes the connection of the new Sailing Drive water main to the existing water main along Dandan Road. The contractor will be installing a tee and two valves to connect the newly installed main to the existing main at Sailing Drive.

CUC and its contractor will be working hard to return water service to its customers in the affected areas as soon as possible

Areas Affected:

Dandan Road from the traffic light south towards the Dandan baseball field, Kuntan Huda Drive, Sailing Drive, Sun Rise Place, Bay View Place, Fishing Place, Walking Place, and Adios Place.

About the project

This project is part of the Sailing Drive 8-inch Waterline Extension Project and is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA).

CUC apologizes for any inconvenience resulting from this water service interruption.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center (664-4282) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)