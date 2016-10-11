Water service outage in select Saipan areas

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform its customers of San Vicente, Dandan, Obyan, As Lito, Finasisu, As Perdido, Koblerville, As Gonno, and Afetnas that they will be experiencing a temporary water service interruption due to the testing of data collection to extend water service hours for customers living in these areas.

Testing will commence on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, at 9:30am for a 24-hour period. Customers are advised to call CUC’s Call Center if they are experiencing low pressure or no water service during the testing period. Updates will follow as soon as they are available. (CUC)