What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?

I’m thankful for my family and health, of course. It’s just nice to have a day where people take time off their lives to be appreciative of the things we take for granted.

—Arlyne Guanco, San Jose

We’re just thankful for the warm welcome the people of this island have given to us. We’ve actually only been here [Saipan] for about three months now and we feel very much welcome here.

—Debra Van Buren and Arnold Owens, Puerto Rico

I’m thankful for the friends I have in my life. I’m planning on spending time at a friend’s house with them for a get-together with a bunch of other people and our choir members.”

—Bhie Gonzaga, Garapan

I’m thankful for many things. The gift of life, wonderful friends, and also the opportunities given to me that helped me grow as a person throughout the years.

—Genelin Camacho, Dandan

This year, I’m really thankful for my career, family, friends, and opportunities to grow as a person and within my profession.

—Nicole I. Sablan, Kagman

I’m thankful for my family, friends, and the people who stuck by me throughout my life.

—Shella Ruiz, Chalan Kanoa

I’m thankful for the little things in life that we tend to take for granted such as the clothes on our backs and the food in our stomachs. There’s a certain population that don’t live the way we do in excess. Also, the men out there in uniform fighting for our freedom, these are what I’m thankful for.”

—Steven Losonko, visitor

I’m just thankful to finally spend some time with my family. Because I’m from the Philippines, this is my first time celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m really excited for it.”

—Akisha Yuki Manunag, Chalan Kanoa