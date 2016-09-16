What is PAVA?

By
|
Posted on Sep 16 2016

Tag: , , ,

On Oct. 29, 2002, President George W. Bush signed into law a piece of federal legislation now known as the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) of 2002 which subsequently created a little known grant program called the Protection & Advocacy for Voter Access (PAVA) given to all states and territories except for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Intended to provide technical and advocacy support on behalf of individuals with disabilities at federal polling places, PAVA funding would not be disbursed to the CNMI due to the fact that we did not have a federal election at the time of its inception. It wasn’t until 2008 when the first federal election was held locally for our very first non-voting delegate to the U.S Congress, Delegate Gregorio “Kilili” C. Sablan.

At present our office, the Northern Marianas Protection & Advocacy Systems, Inc. also known as NMPASI, is working with both the CNMI Congressional office and the National Disability Rights Network (NDRN) in hopes of identifying a simple legislative fix at the federal level to secure the PAVA grant for the CNMI. Sadly and as affirmed by Kilili’s legislative director, “Nothing is ever simple or easy with fixing federal legislation…even changing a coma can sometimes be challenging.” Still, we hold out hope that Kilili with technical support from NDRN can find a way to make it happen. As it stands, the legislative fix we seek would translate to a modest $35,000 per year for which NMPASI, as the state-designated agency for protection and advocacy services on behalf of individuals with disabilities, would be eligible to apply and administer for the CNMI.

What does PAVA do?

Basically PAVA requires states and territories to ensure access to voting for people with disabilities by providing the following:
• Accessible polling places;
• Accessible ballots;
• Accessible voting equipment;
• Independence and privacy while voting;
• Protection and advocacy systems to ensure HAVA compliance; and
• Assistance to people with disabilities at voting polls

NMPASI, in collaboration with the Commonwealth Election Commission, would further provide the following for people with disabilities to better access their right to vote:

• Information on HAVA legislation
• Resources on current election laws
• Information on how to register to vote
• Information on how to vote
• Information on eligibility requirements for voting
• Training and education on HAVA and election laws
• Advocacy to implement HAVA and other voting rights

What are my rights as a voter with a disability?
As a voter with a disability, you are entitled to the following:

• You have the right to vote
• You have the right to access your local polling place
• You have the right to cast a secret ballot
• You have the right to request assistance with marking and casting your ballot
• You have the right to cast an absentee ballot

What about voters with cognitive impairment?

In the CNMI, only the court may decide that an individual is not competent to vote. Persons assisting voters may not in any way try to influence the voter’s choices. Persons assisting voters must not mark the ballot if the voter cannot communicate his or her intent.

The general election for the CNMI is happening this November and despite the absence of PAVA, folks with special needs are still entitled to the above stated rights under the Help America Vote Act of 2002. If you have any questions regarding these rights, please do not hesitate to contact our Commonwealth Election Commission Office directly @ 664-VOTE (8683) or visit their website at www.votecnmi.gov.mp, and/or NMPASI @ (670) 235-7273/4 or visit our website at nmpasi.org.

***
Jimmy Sablan is a program manager for the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems, Inc.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
JIMMY SABLAN Author

Related Posts

Larson: Govt has more funds to go around

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

‘Not all businesses can afford to pay hike in minimum wage’

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

Toying with fiscal posture

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By
0

Managaha to host Chief Aghurubw Day celebration anew

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 15, 2016, 11:18 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:18 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune