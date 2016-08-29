What was the extra $40K for?

By
|
Posted on Aug 29 2016

Tag:

I noticed that the Guam Legislature is posting the Government of Guam annual budget on line for everyone to read in detail. Would it be possible for our Legislature to do the same?

Along the same line, I believe the CNMI Legislature now falls under the Open Government Act. Lt. Gov. Hocog recently gave the Tinian Legislative Delegation a supplemental $40,000 for the last two months before the election. Would it be possible for the executive director of the CNMI Legislature to post the expenditures made by the Tinian Legislative Delegation to date from the very ample budget they received in this year’s annual budget? The Tinian voters deserve to know how these funds were spent, and exactly why the delegation needed an additional $40,000 just before the election.

Don Farrell
Tinian

