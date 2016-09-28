Whispering Palms School observes Int’l Day of Peace

By
|
Posted on Sep 28 2016

Tag: , , ,

Last Wednesday, Sept. 21, was declared the International Day of Peace by the United Nations. Whispering Palms School observed the day with a celebration presented by all the students, from age 4 through the eighth grade.

Parents in attendance witnessed a music video celebrating world peace that was created by the middle school students. Upper elementary students presented poems of peace that they wrote themselves. The lower elementary students gave oral presentations about a peaceful life. In addition, student artwork reflecting the theme of the day in the form of a Google doodle was on display. The students made doves that were hung to symbolize world peace. The program ended with students, staff, and visitors gathering around the Peace Pole in the schoolyard for a minute of silence and thoughtful focus on peace in the world.

Established in 1981 by a unanimous United Nations resolution, the General Assembly declared International Day of Peace as a day devoted to “commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples.”  Organizing peaceful events has become a tradition on Sept. 21 around the world. For more information, Whispering Palms School has additional pictures and news on its website at www.privatesaipanschool.com. 

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

WPS wins opener; GCA recovers

Posted On Sep 09 2016
, By

Pacific Community Maritime Boundaries officer selected for leadership program

Posted On Aug 18 2016
, By
0

Whispering Palms School welcomes new K4-K5 teacher

Posted On Jul 26 2016
, By
0

WPS welcomes Church to upper elementary

Posted On Jun 21 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 27, 2016, 9:56 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:09 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune