Whispering Palms School observes Int’l Day of Peace

Last Wednesday, Sept. 21, was declared the International Day of Peace by the United Nations. Whispering Palms School observed the day with a celebration presented by all the students, from age 4 through the eighth grade.

Parents in attendance witnessed a music video celebrating world peace that was created by the middle school students. Upper elementary students presented poems of peace that they wrote themselves. The lower elementary students gave oral presentations about a peaceful life. In addition, student artwork reflecting the theme of the day in the form of a Google doodle was on display. The students made doves that were hung to symbolize world peace. The program ended with students, staff, and visitors gathering around the Peace Pole in the schoolyard for a minute of silence and thoughtful focus on peace in the world.

Established in 1981 by a unanimous United Nations resolution, the General Assembly declared International Day of Peace as a day devoted to “commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples.” Organizing peaceful events has become a tradition on Sept. 21 around the world. For more information, Whispering Palms School has additional pictures and news on its website at www.privatesaipanschool.com.