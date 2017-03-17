Winds to pick up Saturday

Moderate to fresh wind today, Friday, will become fresh to strong by Saturday and combined seas of 3 to 4 feet will build to between 7 and 9 feet today. Meanwhile, a disturbance will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Marianas today, Friday.

A high surf advisory is in effect from 6am Friday to 6am Sunday.

Hazardous surf of 9 to 11 feet is expected on north facing reefs Friday and Friday night. Surf will remain hazardous at 7 to 9 feet Saturday, then fall below hazardous levels on Sunday.

The public is being advised avoid venturing out to exposed reef lines and beaches, especially along north facing shores, as rip currents will be life threatening. (EOC)