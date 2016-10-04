Woman, 74, hurt in 3-car collision

By
|
Posted on Oct 04 2016

Tag: , , ,

A 74-year-old woman was injured during a three-car collision yesterday afternoon near the accident-prone intersection of Chalan Pale Arnold and Kopa Di Oru in Garapan.

Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Derek Gersonde said the victim, a Korean national, complained of head pain and was brought to the Commonwealth Health Center’s emergency room.

Gersonde said DFEMS received a call from the Department of Public Safety about an auto collision at 1:02pm.

Medics from the Garapan Fire Station responded and came upon the 74-year-old Korean involved in the three-car collision on Chalan Pale Arnold or Middle Road south of the Torres law office.

No other details were given.

DPS has yet to release information about the accident.

Last August, five persons, including a minor, were injured when a van loaded with tourists fell into a ditch after it collided with a car at the accident-prone intersection.

Last January, a car collided with a pickup truck in the same intersection, causing the male passenger of the truck to be tossed into the air. He died after a few days in the hospital. The driver, a music teacher, was arrested but the government subsequently dismissed the traffic charges against him. (Ferdie de la Torre)

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

