Woman accuses hotel employee of sex assault

A man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an elevator.

Darwin Barbo, 34, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on June 28, 2017, in the elevator of the Kensington in San Roque.

According to police detective Catherine B. Pangelinan, the woman reported the sexual assault to the Office of the Attorney General two days after the incident. The alleged victim did not report the incident to the police because she was allegedly scared of the police.

A bail of $5,000 was set for Barbo’s release. He was allowed to post a 10 percent bail. The preliminary hearing is today, July 11.

The alleged incident occurred at the Kensington after the woman met with Barbo about a hotel order. Barbo is the purchasing supervisor of the hotel.

The woman told Pangelinan that it started after Barbo followed her into the elevator, causing her to feel uneasy. Barbo allegedly cornered her inside the elevator.

The woman pushed him away and waited for the elevator door to open. Once they were out of the elevator, Barbo allegedly followed her out before going his separate way after she had raised her voice at him to leave her alone.

According to Pangelinan, the woman was emotional and uncomfortable as she reported the incident, but needed the help because she did not want to deal with Barbo after the alleged assault.