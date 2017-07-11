Woman accuses hotel employee of sex assault

Posted on Jul 11 2017

A man was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an elevator.

Darwin Barbo, 34, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on June 28, 2017, in the elevator of the Kensington in San Roque.

According to police detective Catherine B. Pangelinan, the woman reported the sexual assault to the Office of the Attorney General two days after the incident. The alleged victim did not report the incident to the police because she was allegedly scared of the police.

A bail of $5,000 was set for Barbo’s release. He was allowed to post a 10 percent bail. The preliminary hearing is today, July 11.

The alleged incident occurred at the Kensington after the woman met with Barbo about a hotel order. Barbo is the purchasing supervisor of the hotel.

The woman told Pangelinan that it started after Barbo followed her into the elevator, causing her to feel uneasy. Barbo allegedly cornered her inside the elevator.

The woman pushed him away and waited for the elevator door to open. Once they were out of the elevator, Barbo allegedly followed her out before going his separate way after she had raised her voice at him to leave her alone.

According to Pangelinan, the woman was emotional and uncomfortable as she reported the incident, but needed the help because she did not want to deal with Barbo after the alleged assault.

  • SaipanStorm

    Sleazy

  • Nibiru Nishida

    If this woman is just making up a story she wont file a case because shes also dragging herself to embarrassment and scrutiny. So this might be real. This man is married. If he loves his wife and his children he wont be doing this unfortunately he’s a maniac. They need to investigate more. If he can assault another woman what more of his own wife? Maybe the wife is just scared to tell that shes being beaten by this man.

    • jun

      There are two sides of each story and we have our judicial system to find remedies. Several years ago, I got sued for $120,000 for a dog bite at one of my dwellings and at the end of the day the truth came out and the dog bite story was fabricated for monetary gain. But by the time it was over, it had cost me over 60 thousand dollars on lawyers fees and private investigator. And we don’t know the whole story behind the above incident, let us not judge others on hearsay and let the truth come out first.

  • Paul C

    There’s something not right about this. Camera in the elevator no doubt. Scared of the police? but went to the cops 2 days later?
    innocent until proven guilty.

  • American LoneWolf

    It sounds like she wasn’t physically beaten or raped, so I doubt she’s just making this up for the heck of it. Some creepy dude acted gross to her, and she reported it to somebody she felt comfortable reporting it to. Now it is documented. Good, I wish all creepy dudes were reported for little stuff like this, so that when the eventual rape allegations against guys like this come, there is a huge paper trail of gross behavior to look at. Why are commenters already calling her a liar and saying she didn’t follow the correct procedures? Sheesh. Good work, lady!

  • Chika

    Something was ITCHY in his pants, dirty minded I say!

  • Paul C

    Can we please do follow up on these stories. This happens all the time with newspapers just because it is not “Trending” doesn’t mean we don’t want to know.
    Follow up Follow up Follow up.
    PLEASE.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

