Woman gets 10-day prison term for beating boyfriend

By
|
Posted on Mar 08 2017

Tag: , , ,

A woman accused of punching and hitting her boyfriend with a set of keys has pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal and was slapped with a 10-day prison term.

Mary Kelly Alfred, 46, pleaded guilty last week to disturbing the peace.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo sentenced Alfred to six months in prison, all suspended except for 10 days.

Alfred was given credit for 10 days of time served. That means she will no longer serve further jail time.

Alfred was placed on probation for one year and ordered to pay a $25 fine.

Alfred was accused of hitting the victim on Oct. 16, 2016, using a bunch of keys, causing a laceration on his right eyebrow. The incident happened outside her house in San Vicente early Sunday morning.

Alfred, 45, was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

Police said the victim was taken by paramedics to the Commonwealth Healthcare Center for treatment of 3- to 4-centimeter laceration on the eyebrow.

Police investigation showed that prior to the incident, the victim was sleeping inside a car outside the house of Alfred in San Vicente.

Alfred later called her boyfriend twice at 1:50am, but the boyfriend did not answer as he was tired. Alfred opened the door of the car and threw a pillow at him. When the boyfriend got down, Alfred allegedly punched him twice on the head, then swung a set of keys at his right eyebrow.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Man allegedly beats up girlfriend

Posted On Mar 06 2017
, By

Guam police officer found guilty of negligent homicide

Posted On Mar 06 2017
, By

PSS AmeriCorps joins AMP Day of Service

Posted On Jan 26 2017
, By

Sylvestre Sablan’s murder and ‘ice’ cases rolled into one

Posted On Jan 12 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 8, 2017

Posted On Mar 08 2017

Community Briefs - March 6, 2017

Posted On Mar 06 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Life and Style

Isla Center for Arts hosts 19th Annual Art-a-thon

Posted On Mar 03 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GCA Eagles keep soaring high

Posted On Mar 08 2017

UOG college hosts research conference

Posted On Mar 06 2017

McDonald’s donates $10K to the college

Posted On Mar 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 8, 2017, 7:58 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:29 PM
sunset: 7:26 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune