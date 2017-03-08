Woman gets 10-day prison term for beating boyfriend

A woman accused of punching and hitting her boyfriend with a set of keys has pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal and was slapped with a 10-day prison term.

Mary Kelly Alfred, 46, pleaded guilty last week to disturbing the peace.

Superior Court Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo sentenced Alfred to six months in prison, all suspended except for 10 days.

Alfred was given credit for 10 days of time served. That means she will no longer serve further jail time.

Alfred was placed on probation for one year and ordered to pay a $25 fine.

Alfred was accused of hitting the victim on Oct. 16, 2016, using a bunch of keys, causing a laceration on his right eyebrow. The incident happened outside her house in San Vicente early Sunday morning.

Alfred, 45, was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

Police said the victim was taken by paramedics to the Commonwealth Healthcare Center for treatment of 3- to 4-centimeter laceration on the eyebrow.

Police investigation showed that prior to the incident, the victim was sleeping inside a car outside the house of Alfred in San Vicente.

Alfred later called her boyfriend twice at 1:50am, but the boyfriend did not answer as he was tired. Alfred opened the door of the car and threw a pillow at him. When the boyfriend got down, Alfred allegedly punched him twice on the head, then swung a set of keys at his right eyebrow.