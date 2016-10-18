Woman stabs common-law husband during argument

A woman allegedly stabbed and injured her common-law husband with a knife during their argument at their bedroom in San Antonio on Sunday midnight.

The victim sustained a cut on his left pinky, a 1-inch cut on the inner forearm, a cut on his right thumb, and 2 and a half-inch cut on the right side of abdomen. He was treated and admitted for further observation at the Commonwealth Health Center, police said.

Fatima Kosam Rahaman, 23, was arrested that same day for assault with a dangerous weapon, and disturbing the peace.

At a hearing yesterday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho maintained the $30,000 cash bail that Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio earlier imposed.

Preliminary hearing will be on Oct. 24 at 9am. Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit was appointed as counsel for Rahaman. Assistant attorney general Barbara Cepeda appeared for the government.

Police Detective Koji Taisakan stated in his report that a police officer responded to a residence in San Antonio after the Department of Public Safety Central Dispatcher received a call from the victim that his common-law wife stabbed him.

Taisakan said the officer confirmed the report and arrested Rahaman on Sunday at 12:49am.

Taisakan said preliminary investigation showed that the responding officer inquired Rahaman if she was the person who stabbed her common-law husband.

Rahaman, who was observed to have bloodstains on her short pants, admitted she stabbed her common-law husband apparently because he was going to beat her up.

Rahaman stated that it was dark and that she grabbed a knife and started stabbing her common-law husband.

Rahaman told police that she threw the knife in a small patch of jungle west of her mother’s residence. The couple resides in her mother’s house, where the stabbing incident occurred.