Women celebrate a Day of Prayer

March is Women’s History Month in a lot of countries, including the United States. In the CNMI, March is Women’s Month and encompasses a broad spectrum of women’s issues and participation in all aspects of society.

As part of a monthlong line-up of activities to celebrate and honor women’s contributions, a Day of Prayer was held at the Kristo Rai Church this past Sunday. Women gathered in solidarity to offer prayers and celebrate the interconnectedness of all women, regardless or race, culture, age and denomination. The gathering aimed to bring together women in a yearly Day of Prayer, as well as in closer fellowship, understanding and service-oriented action throughout the year.

The 2017 CNMI Women’s Month is spearheaded by the CNMI Women’s Association and the Office of Special Assistant for Women’s Affairs.

The International Women’s Day theme is “Be Bold for Change.” The CNMI has adopted “Empowering Women as Leaders of Change” as its theme for 2017.

As part of this call for action, women are encouraged to be bold for change, to become aware of their talents and use them in service of their island community.

In honor of International Women’s Day, the community is invited to a Meet-and-Greet luncheon today, March 8, from 8am to 2pm at the Hyatt Regency Saipan SandCastle. This event is sponsored by vice speaker Janet Maratita and Rep. Alice Igitol. There is no cost to attend.

Later this evening, the Office of the Special Assistant for Women’s Affairs is sponsoring a Meet & Greet dinner from 6pm to 10pm at the Garapan Central Park. Everyone is invited and welcome to join the women in our community as they listen to presenters share stories and talk about issues affecting women of the CNMI. There will be food and live entertainment in between presentations and exhibits.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Geraldine Sebaklim, outreach coordinator, at 664-2659, 989-4561, or by email at geraldine.sebaklim@gov.mp. (With Kimberly Butista)