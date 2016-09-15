Won Pat votes in favor of attempt to override pay raise repeal veto

By
|
Posted on Sep 15 2016

Tag: , , ,

HAGÅTÑA, Guam—The Guam Legislature again attempted to override the Gov. Eddie Calvo’s veto of Bill 204. Unfortunately, the bill did not receive the votes necessary for the override.

“As one of the two main sponsors of the bill, I am frustrated and disappointed. In October, last year, I spoke to Senator San Nicolas asking him to introduce a measure, which I would co-sponsor, to repeal pay raises for elected and appointed officials. Because he had then been in the forefront of the pay raise issues, I felt it proper to defer to him to take the lead on the issue that clearly needed to be revisited,” said Speaker Judith Won Pat.

For fiscal year 2016, the government has seen a shortage of cash: DOE, UOG, and GCC allotments continue to be behind; we have yet to correct the crisis at our hospital; and other Government of Guam agencies remain deficient. The Guam Legislature passed a very conservative Fiscal Year 2017 Budget, adopting conservative revenues. Speaker Won Pat believes that the government must take the necessary measures to help fund government operations and repealing the pay raise is one step in achieving cost savings.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

CUC: Gulick, DHS ignoring late governor’s advice on CW-1 cap ‘mind boggling’

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

Cruz’s ‘Cut, Cap, and Balance’ plan passes by 14-1 vote

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

$282K released to Guam Housing Corp. Trust Fund

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

DPW in need of additional engineers

Posted On Aug 11 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 14, 2016, 9:15 PM
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:19 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune