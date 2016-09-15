Won Pat votes in favor of attempt to override pay raise repeal veto

HAGÅTÑA, Guam—The Guam Legislature again attempted to override the Gov. Eddie Calvo’s veto of Bill 204. Unfortunately, the bill did not receive the votes necessary for the override.

“As one of the two main sponsors of the bill, I am frustrated and disappointed. In October, last year, I spoke to Senator San Nicolas asking him to introduce a measure, which I would co-sponsor, to repeal pay raises for elected and appointed officials. Because he had then been in the forefront of the pay raise issues, I felt it proper to defer to him to take the lead on the issue that clearly needed to be revisited,” said Speaker Judith Won Pat.

For fiscal year 2016, the government has seen a shortage of cash: DOE, UOG, and GCC allotments continue to be behind; we have yet to correct the crisis at our hospital; and other Government of Guam agencies remain deficient. The Guam Legislature passed a very conservative Fiscal Year 2017 Budget, adopting conservative revenues. Speaker Won Pat believes that the government must take the necessary measures to help fund government operations and repealing the pay raise is one step in achieving cost savings.