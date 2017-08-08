XTRA Airways to launch service to CNMI

By
|
Posted on Aug 08 2017

Tag: , , ,

XTRA Airways intends to launch flights from China to the CNMI in September this year and its application is currently pending with the Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation.

XTRA Airways’ initial plan is to launch a China-Saipan route. The Marianas Visitors Authority has met with the officials of the airline on Saipan and MVA’s team in China.

MVA managing director Chris Concepcion said, “I think they are targeting a September launch flight from China to Saipan. They have also applied for rights to land in Guam. I heard there are talks of doing Saipan-Guam and inter-island flights that I think will be a great move for them. The market needs it and can sustain it.”

XTRA Airways, a U.S.-based carrier based in Florida and founded in 1989, offers charter flights and has expressed an intent to service the Saipan-Guam route.

“If you get approval from the FAA and USDOT, it says a lot about an airline. It means that you are better off than other airlines in other parts of the world,” Concepcion said.

“We think that the additional airline is good for the CNMI, that’s why we are excited. We are confident that they will be able to provide the service that’s needed and the MVA is ready to work with them to promote the CNMI anywhere in the world that XTRA [Airways] wants to launch their service from,” Concepcion added.

The opening of flights to the CNMI by XTRA Airways also opens the possibility of targeting new markets to boost tourism in the CNMI.

“If ever that happens, we are ready. The North America market is a mature and a sophisticated market; they have been traveling for many years. I don’t see a huge growth from North America simply because we are far away. I think they have more options to go to Mexico, Caribbean, Hawaii, and South America for tropical vacations,” Concepcion said.

“But we do get a number people coming here from the U.S. and Canada so we will continue to promote our islands the best we can in those markets,” Concepcion added.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Bea Cabrera Author

Related Posts

0

Carol eases through first round

Posted On Aug 08 2017
, By

Beilida staff seeks some freedoms

Posted On Aug 08 2017
, By

‘HR 339 falls severely short’

Posted On Aug 08 2017
, By
0

NMSA looking for Vanuatu chef de mission

Posted On Aug 08 2017
, By
  • deoppressolibres

    So what will be their scheduled times, has there been any thought and requirements to schedule these flights away from the congested times that all of the flights from Asia seem to converge and have lines backed up for hours?

    With the limited aircraft they have, it sure would be good if they could handle the Guam/Saipan flight along with drastically cut the exorbitant ticket costs. (close to the same cost as a round trip ticket to the Phil)

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 8, 2017

Posted On Aug 08 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 7, 2017

Posted On Aug 07 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 4, 2017

Posted On Aug 04 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS revives band program

Posted On Aug 08 2017

Research: Nutrition information, food demo affect eating habits of children

Posted On Aug 08 2017

NMC ties up with University of Alaska on social work program

Posted On Aug 08 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Festival of Cultures to feature games

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Rota gearing up for coconut Festival on Sept. 11-16

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Weather Forecast

August 8, 2017, 5:16 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
32°C
real feel: 42°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 65%
wind speed: 1 m/s WNW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune