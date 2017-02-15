FOR FAILING TO PAY $130K CUSTODIAL FEES

Yamamoto directed to show cause

Yamamoto found a joint venturer in M/V Luta
By
|
Posted on Feb 15 2017

Tag: , , ,

A federal judge directed Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto yesterday to explain why he has not paid $130,406 in custodial fees for cargo ship M/V Luta.

U.S. District Court for the NMI designated judge Frances M. Tydingco-Gatewood ordered Yamamoto to appear personally in the U.S. District Court for the NMI on Feb. 21, 2017. Yamamoto’s counsel, George Lloyd Hasselback, was also ordered to appear.

At that time, Yamamoto would be required to explain why he should not be held in contempt for disobeying a court’ order for him to pay his share in custodial fees.

According to the court, Yamamoto’s must pay an outstanding balance of $130,406 in custodial fees for cargo ship M/V Luta.

If Yamamoto, however, pays his outstanding balance, including any additional costs that have accrued since Friday, Feb. 10, Tydingco-Gatewood said she would order the release of M/V Luta and discharge the National Maritime Services as the vessel’s custodian.

However, if Yamamoto resists paying NMS, he may be found in contempt and result in the imposition of monetary and other sanctions.

NMS counsel Sean E. Frink told the court yesterday that Yamamoto has not made any payment toward his outstanding balance of $130,406 in custodial fees. The court earlier set the deadline for Yamamoto to pay yesterday at 10am.

Frink said the vessel’s crew, Long Consulting, and Norton Lilly already paid on Monday their share in custodial fees in the total amount of $28,916.

On Friday, Tydingco-Gatewood directed Yamamoto and the three intervenors to pay by yesterday, Tuesday, their share in custodial fees, now amounting to $189,323.

Meanwhile, Tydingco-Gatewood issued a written order late Monday afternoon in which she determined that Yamamoto’s relationship with Abelina T. Mendiola and her family demonstrates that he was a joint venturer with them on M/V Luta.

Abelina T. Mendiola is president of Luta Mermaid, and Luta Mermaid’s members are Deron T. Mendiola and Fidel S. Mendiola III.

Tydingco-Gatewood ruled that Yamamoto failed to show probable cause that he has a maritime lien on M/V Luta.

That is not to say that Yamamoto was not harmed by the Mendiolas and Luta Mermaid LLC and that he has no cause to complain about their conduct, or that he cannot prosecute them, the judge said.

Yamamoto’s arrest of M/V Luta, however, cannot stand, said Tydingco-Gatewood. She vacated the arrest of the vessel and quashed all warrants for the ship’s arrest.

She also vacated her Jan. 9, 2017, order for the sale of the vessel.

Tydingco-Gatewood said M/V Luta will remain in the custody of NMS until all its fees and costs are paid off.

From the beginning, Tydingco-Gatewood said, Yamamoto intended to be involved and was intimately involved in a joint business venture to buy a shipping vessel, with the prospect of making a profit for himself as a co-owner.

The judge noted that Yamamoto took an active part in the structuring of the business and exerted control beyond what a creditor would exert in an arm’s length transaction.

Tydingo-Gatewood stated Friday that her tentative decision was going to be in favor of Luta Mermaid LLC and the Mendiolas pertaining to their motion to declare the maritime lien invalid.

Luta Mermaid LLC and the Mendiolas, through counsel William Fitzgerald, asserted that based on the evidence in the record, Yamamoto was never entitled to a maritime lien on M/V Luta as he is joint venturer with the Mendiolas.

Fitzgerald asked the court to invalidate the lien and vacate its order for the sale of M/V Luta.

Yamamoto is suing Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog and the owner/operators of M/V Luta for allegedly refusing to pay back the $3.4 million that he put up for the vessel. After Yamamoto filed the lawsuit last Oct. 25, the U.S. Marshal Service seized the ship. NMS was appointed custodian of the vessel.

Last Jan. 9, Tydingco-Gatewood ordered the sale of M/V Luta.

In opposing the sale, defendants, through Fitzgerald, asserted that Yamamoto did not have a maritime lien because he is a joint venture and/or co-owner and not a stranger to the vessel.

By the end of January 2017, all intervenors had settled their claims with defendants, no longer favored a sale, and released the vessel from their warrants.

At a hearing last Jan. 31, defendants requested a post-arrest hearing for Yamamoto to show probable cause why the vessel be kept under arrest.

The judge then conducted the post-arrest hearing last Friday.

In her written order on Monday, Tydingco-Gatewood said it is well settled that a joint venture/co-owner may not assert a valid maritime lien.

To determine whether a joint venture existed, the court “looks to the whole relationship” between the plaintiff and the owner.

Tydingco-Gatewood said e-mails exchanged between Yamamoto and various defendants substantiate this relationship.

Last Jan. 9, Tydingco-Gatewood ordered the sale of M/V Luta with a minimum bid of $550,000. Tydingco-Gatewood approved the sale, citing its expensive upkeep and the delay in securing its release.

The judge, however, recently ordered that the sale be stayed for 60 days, pending the resolution of some issues.

Luta Mermaid and the Mendiolas have filed in court counterclaims for fraud and other claims against Yamamoto.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Kennedy re-appointed as magistrate judge

Posted On Feb 15 2017
, By

Judge Manglona declines to recuse herself from handling Guanlao case

Posted On Feb 15 2017
, By

M/V Luta custodian sues Yamamoto in Florida

Posted On Feb 14 2017
, By
0

‘CPA not liable to pay share of Luta’s custodial fees’

Posted On Feb 09 2017
, By
  • pafao

    No rational human being would agree to such payment as the court order is in itself irrational to say the least. Tough luck….

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - February 15, 2017

Posted On Feb 15 2017

Community Briefs - February 14, 2017

Posted On Feb 14 2017

Community Briefs - February 10, 2017

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Life and Style

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Expanding student success at the Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Ada, others inducted as new SHRM officers

Posted On Jan 30 2017

Environment

High surf seen until this Friday

Posted On Feb 14 2017

3 Saipan beaches red-flagged

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Susupe Lake Park eyed as another tourism spot

Posted On Feb 07 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

HONOR ROLL

Posted On Feb 15 2017

USS Lake Champlain crew visits SDA School

Posted On Feb 14 2017

GHIS students win at Mathcourt contest

Posted On Feb 14 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Meet Jebro Leon, Marianas-chan

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 15, 2017, 8:10 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 8 m/s NE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:41 PM
sunset: 7:21 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune