Youth fall league opens tomorrow

By
|
Posted on Sep 09 2016

Tag: , , ,

NMIFA technical director Kiyoshi Sekiguchi explains passing and control positions during a coaching workshop for the fall season of the youth league last Saturday at the Koblerville Elementary School cafeteria. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Nine games in the competitive division will be played in the opening of the 2016 NMIFA Youth Fall League this Saturday at four different fields.

Over at the Oleai Sports Complex for the boys U17 division, Matansa Football Club will have its season debut in the 9am against Paire FC, while at 10:40am, MP United FC will take on Tan Holdings FC. Kanoa FC completes the field and drew a bye in the opening week. The boys U17 games will be played in two 40-minute halves.

In the girls U15 division, matches will take place at the San Antonio Elementary School Field with Shirley’s FC battling MP United in the curtain-raiser at 1:30pm and Tan Holdings facing Matansa in the second tiff at 3pm. Kanoa also has a team in the division and will have its season opener next Saturday when it duels Tan Holdings at 1:30pm. Players in the girls U15 division will see action in two 35-minute halves.

The boys U14 age group has the same game duration as the girls U15’s and will feature six teams. In the first game at 1:30pm, Shirley’s FC will square off against Matansa, while in the second match at 3pm, Tan Holdings will challenge Kanoa. Paire and MP United will close out the opening week as they collide in the 4:30pm tiff. All games are scheduled at the Koblerville Elementary School Field.

Over at the Hopwood Junior High School Field, Paire FC and Tan Holdings will open the hostilities in the co-ed U12A division when they cross path, beginning at 12:30pm at Pitch A. At Pitch B at the same time, MP United 1 will meet Kanoa. MP United 2 got a bye in Week 1 and will start its campaign next Saturday against Paire. Games in the boys U12A division will be played in two 30-minute halves.

Meanwhile, three other divisions will have their separate competitions.

In the co-ed U12B (non-competitive), eight teams are entered and all four games in the opening week will be played at the Hopwood pitch, starting at 1:50pm. The pairings in Week 1 are Shirley’s vs MP United; Tan Holdings vs Matansa; Paire vs Kanoa 2; and Kanoa 1 vs Southern United Armada FC, which is the newest member of the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association family. The co-ed U12B division’s matches have two 25-minute halves.

Southern United also has a team in the co-ed U10 age group and it will collide against Shirley’s FC at the Hopwood pitch at 3pm. Three other games will be played in the division with Kanoa battling Matansa, MP United 1 squaring off against Paire, and MP United 2 taking on Tan Holdings FC. MP United 3 is also entered in the age group, which will be played only for 40 minutes.

Nine teams will also play in the co-ed U8 division with MP United fielding three teams to join Shirley’s, Kanoa, Tan Holdings, Paire, Matansa, and Southern United. The pairings in tomorrow’ opening week are as follows: Shirley’s vs Southern United; Kanoa vs Matansa; MP United 1 vs Paire; and MP United 2 vs Tan Holdings. Games will take place, too at the Hopwood pitch at 4pm.

In related news, over 40 coaches and club officials attended NMIFA’s coaching workshop at the Koblerville Elementary School.

NMIFA technical director and CNMI Men’s National coach Kiyoshi Sekiguchi led the seminar, which aimed at preparing coaches for this year’s fall league. The workshop covered theoretical pointers and goalkeeping coaching (practical session).

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

AFC observes NMIFA Ordinary Congress

Posted On Sep 09 2016
, By
0

‘Field of Heroes’ commemoration also kicks off on Tinian

Posted On Sep 08 2016
, By
0

Free football coaching workshop set for Sept. 3

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
0

2 CNMI teams off to AFC tournaments

Posted On Aug 23 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 8, 2016, 9:08 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:24 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune