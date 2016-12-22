Zarones pleads no contest

By
|
Posted on Dec 22 2016

Tag: ,

After all the motions that led to the appointment of a special prosecutor, the scheduled bench trial yesterday in the traffic case of Chief Solicitor James M. Zarones came to a halt, with the defendant pleading “no contest.”

Zarones pleaded nolo contendere or no contest to the case, charging him with failure to yield to the right of way to another motorist.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho accepted Zarones’ plea and ordered him to pay the maximum $25 fine plus $10 in court costs for a total of $35.

Zarones entered a no contest shortly after Camacho denied his motion to dismiss the case.

Attorney Matthew Holley, the court-appointed special prosecutor, said he was ready for the trial and that he has two witnesses—Sgt. Juan Mendiola who issued the citation and the driver of the other vehicle. Both witnesses were in the courtroom.

A plea of nolo contendere or no contest means a defendant admits no guilt for the offense, but the court can determine the punishment. The purpose of the plea is often to avoid being sued civilly for essentially confessing to an offense.

Camacho on Friday appointed Holley as special prosecutor.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Sportswriter Perez survives bus-car collision

Posted On Aug 10 2015
, By

Prosecution calls 3 witnesses in trial of teacher accused of stealing copper wire

Posted On Jun 16 2015
, By
  • Deep ocean

    It’s astonishing anybody will spend so much tax payer’s money to create that much pubilicity just for the $35 fine! Did I read it wrong? Don’t you people have better things to do? Is that how a chief solicitor of AG office spend his time? Get a life!

Today’s Front Page

December 2016

TAGA Sports

October - December 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Dec. 23, 2016

Posted On Dec 23 2016

Community Briefs - December 22, 2016

Posted On Dec 22 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Dec. 21, 2016

Posted On Dec 21 2016

Life and Style

Tinian gearing up for Toys for Tots program

Posted On Dec 22 2016

Man’amko sing carols at Joeten

Posted On Dec 21 2016

JKPL holds fundraiser for Karidat

Posted On Dec 16 2016

Environment

Public warned of high surf

Posted On Dec 22 2016

Govt agencies clean sediment chamber at Lau Lau Bay

Posted On Dec 21 2016

Marianas Trench on ‘Your Humanities Half-Hour’

Posted On Dec 16 2016

CAMPUS LIFE

Hwang chosen for next level in prestigious scholarship program

Posted On Dec 22 2016

Credit for Prior Learning info session

Posted On Dec 22 2016

MTEC talks architecture with GCA students

Posted On Dec 21 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Christmas in the Marianas on Dec. 23

Posted On Dec 22 2016

Saipan-da to give gifts on Christmas Day

Posted On Dec 22 2016

‘Discover My Marianas’

Posted On Dec 21 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

December 22, 2016, 7:23 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:39 PM
sunset: 6:53 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune