Zenie Mafnas is new regent

By
|
Posted on Nov 23 2016

Tag: , , ,

Acting CNMI governor Victor Hocog appointed yesterday Zenie Mafnas as a member of the Northern Marianas College Board of Regent.

Mafnas, who is also the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. deputy corporate director, accepted the offer yesterday afternoon. Mafnas is now only waiting for the Senate to confirm her to finalize her appointment to the NMC board.

Mafnas would be taking over the position vacated by former regent and board chair Frank Rabauliman, who resigned from the board last Oct. 18. His term was supposed to expire on May 29, 2017.

Mafnas received word of her nomination by the NMC regent nominating committee on Nov. 17, which she accepted.

“If confirmed by the Senate, I am very excited to work with the current Board of Regents in crafting policies and procedures so that we can assure quality at NMC and to also uphold integrity at the college,” Mafnas told Saipan Tribune.

Mafnas looks forward to being part of the NMC Board of Regents, but the opportunity never really came up until recently.

“I was asked by NMC if I would accept the nomination, which I did,” she said. “NMC is just very dear to me because I was a student at one point and I was also an adjunct instructor for almost a hundred students of a math class.”

“I’m excited and I hope to hear from the Senate soon so that we could start working.”

Mafnas is a graduate of Chaminade University of Honolulu, where she took up her master’s in Business Administration, with emphasis on accounting. She graduated with an Outstanding MBA Graduate award. Mafnas also graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

Mafnas has been working with NMHC as a planner and grant writer from July 2007 to March 2013 before being promoted to deputy corporate director in March 2013, for a total of six years.

Mafnas has also taught pre-algebra to five classes in four semesters between 2009 and 2011.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

After nearly 9 years, teacher rep finally appointed

Posted On Nov 23 2016
, By

NMC’s Cash for College workshop tomorrow

Posted On Nov 18 2016
, By

Evangelista wants NMC to be more accessible to Tinian, Rota students

Posted On Nov 15 2016
, By

Triple J sponsors public library golf tournament

Posted On Nov 15 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

November 2016

TAGA Sports

October - December 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - November 23, 2016

Posted On Nov 23 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - NOV. 22, 2016

Posted On Nov 22 2016

Community Briefs - November 21, 2016

Posted On Nov 21 2016

Life and Style

Ayuda gets donation from TSL Foundation

Posted On Nov 18 2016

Paddler talks about Micro Cup experience at Rotary

Posted On Nov 16 2016

SHRM meeting to focus on holiday issues

Posted On Nov 15 2016

Environment

BECQ: Hot seawater imperils Saipan corals

Posted On Nov 17 2016

6 Saipan beaches red-flagged

Posted On Nov 17 2016

Strengthening understanding, use of ocean data in Cook

Posted On Nov 16 2016

CAMPUS LIFE

Chamber to host career exploration day for high school juniors, seniors

Posted On Nov 18 2016

NMC’s Cash for College workshop tomorrow

Posted On Nov 18 2016

GMS students garner top awards in forensic league

Posted On Nov 17 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Westin Resort, partners commit to share Håfa Adai spirit

Posted On Nov 18 2016

Magazine: 7 things to do in the Marianas

Posted On Nov 17 2016

MVA partners with Fujifilm Korea on familiarization tour

Posted On Nov 16 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

November 22, 2016, 11:25 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 7:22 PM
sunset: 6:44 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune