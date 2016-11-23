Zenie Mafnas is new regent

Acting CNMI governor Victor Hocog appointed yesterday Zenie Mafnas as a member of the Northern Marianas College Board of Regent.

Mafnas, who is also the Northern Marianas Housing Corp. deputy corporate director, accepted the offer yesterday afternoon. Mafnas is now only waiting for the Senate to confirm her to finalize her appointment to the NMC board.

Mafnas would be taking over the position vacated by former regent and board chair Frank Rabauliman, who resigned from the board last Oct. 18. His term was supposed to expire on May 29, 2017.

Mafnas received word of her nomination by the NMC regent nominating committee on Nov. 17, which she accepted.

“If confirmed by the Senate, I am very excited to work with the current Board of Regents in crafting policies and procedures so that we can assure quality at NMC and to also uphold integrity at the college,” Mafnas told Saipan Tribune.

Mafnas looks forward to being part of the NMC Board of Regents, but the opportunity never really came up until recently.

“I was asked by NMC if I would accept the nomination, which I did,” she said. “NMC is just very dear to me because I was a student at one point and I was also an adjunct instructor for almost a hundred students of a math class.”

“I’m excited and I hope to hear from the Senate soon so that we could start working.”

Mafnas is a graduate of Chaminade University of Honolulu, where she took up her master’s in Business Administration, with emphasis on accounting. She graduated with an Outstanding MBA Graduate award. Mafnas also graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

Mafnas has been working with NMHC as a planner and grant writer from July 2007 to March 2013 before being promoted to deputy corporate director in March 2013, for a total of six years.

Mafnas has also taught pre-algebra to five classes in four semesters between 2009 and 2011.