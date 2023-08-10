The Department of Public Safety has reinstated its bike patrol—police officers riding bicycles—in the main tourist district of Garapan starting in August—a development that is being warmly welcomed by the Marianas Visitors Authority.
The unit was introduced by DPS Commissioner Clement Bermudes last Aug. 4 in the company of MVA acting board chair Gloria Cavanagh, MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion, Office of the Attorney General prosecutor Chester Hinds, and other MVA, OAG and DPS officials and staff.
“On behalf of our visitors and our tourism industry stakeholders, we’d like to extend a big thank you to Commissioner Bermudes and his team at DPS for this positive step to increase its presence in the Garapan area,” said Concepcion. “We echo the department’s invitation for businesses and community members to remain engaged with officers as they work to help ensure safety and security for us all. Special thanks to Sgt. David Hosono and his team who will be managing the Garapan substation.”
DPS simultaneously reopened its sub-station located on Cactus Street in the former MIHA housing subdivision in Garapan. Concepcion added that following a meeting with DPS last month, the department has also increased patrols to popular tourist sites in Marpi. (MVA)
