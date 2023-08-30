The Marianas Visitors Authority has been funding the shuttle service for tourists since September 2022, but its funding will be exhausted by tomorrow, Thursday.
That prompted MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion to ask the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation last Aug. 2 to allocate $15,000 for one month to continue the shuttle service without interruption.
The shuttle service, which costs $15,000 a month, transports tourists from hotels in the southern and northern areas of Saipan to downtown Garapan and back. There was no immediate word whether the SNILD will provide the necessary funding.
Concepcion said they are excited by the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority’s announcement of their bus service, which mirrors the shuttle’s southbound route and will allow tourists to continue going to the Garapan area. Unfortunately, he said, they’ve been informed that that the COTA bus service will not be in effect until October later this year.
He said this means that the shuttle service for tourists will not be available in September 2023—unless that one month is funded.
“As you know, the CNMI’s economy is dependent on the tourism industry. The shuttle service gives our visitors a positive experience and adds value to their visit to the Marianas,” Concepcion said in his letter to delegation chair Rep. John Paul P. Sablan (Ind-Saipan).
