South Korea and Australia are among dozens of countries set to benefit after China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism confirmed it will further expand the resumption of group tours, effective immediately. Japan and the United States are also among those included on the latest list.
The Ministry has been gradually resuming the operation of overseas group tours since easing its border restrictions on Jan. 8. The first small batch of nations group tours were permitted to visit was opened up on Jan. 20, followed by a second batch on March 15.
This latest batch is effective as of Aug. 10 and includes many popular destinations around the world for Chinese citizens.
Under the latest guidelines, travel agencies and online travel enterprises in China can resume the operation of outbound group tours and “air ticket + hotel” business to all names countries and regions.
“The overall operation of the outbound tourism market has been stable and orderly, which plays a positive role in promoting tourism exchanges and cooperation,” the Ministry said.
The full list of countries named in this third batch is as follows:
Asia: Oman, Pakistan, Bahrain, Korea, Qatar, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Japan, Turkey, Israel, India.
Africa: Algeria, Ethiopia, Benin, Botswana, Equatorial Guinea, Cape Verde, Ghana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sao Tome and Principe, Tunisia.
Europe: Ireland, Estonia, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Northern Macedonia, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Poland, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Montenegro, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Romania, Malta, Monaco, Norway, Sweden, Cyprus, Slovakia, United Kingdom.
North America: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Costa Rica, United States, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica.
South America: Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Guyana, Suriname, Venezuela.
Oceania: Australia, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, French Polynesia, French New Caledonia.
See the original article at https://www.asgam.com/index.php/2023/08/10/south-korea-australia-among-key-destinations-as-china-resumes-more-group-tours/
