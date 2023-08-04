The Marianas Experience opened on July 18, 2023, on Saipan, providing free interactive activities for visitors and residents highlighting indigenous culture and Marianas history.
The educational and entertaining experience welcomes the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 1pm to 7pm. Cultural activities are held from 1pm to 4pm, including coconut frond weaving, “mwar” (floral head lei) making, and banana printing art. Live performances of traditional and modern indigenous Chamorro and Carolinian music and dance are held from 4pm to 7pm.
The Marianas Experience is organized and led by DFS Saipan and is located within the T Galleria luxury retail complex in the main tourist district of downtown Garapan.
“DFS has been a longtime player since the ’70s on Saipan, and we consider ourselves a member of the community, and this is just another way to connect with the community and give tourists a place to go as a destination above and beyond the marine sports activities and other activities to really feel a sense of destination,” said DFS managing director Richard Gustafson.
The Marianas Experience also includes artifacts on display from the Northern Mariana Islands Museum of History & Culture, features on cultural leaders and traditions presented by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, a display of traditional Chamorro and Carolinian sailing canoes, and more. The event is also supported by the Marianas Visitors Authority.
“We are tremendously excited about the Marianas Experience and the unprecedented opportunity it brings to share our history and culture with visitors,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We invite every visitor to stop by to get a taste of the Marianas traditional way of life, our rich history, and our people. Cultural tourism is trendy in the travel industry today so the MVA wisely decided to invest in this exhibit in partnership with DFS and other stakeholders to enhance the overall visitor experience. We hope our visitors are motivated to learn and discover the rich cultural resources the Marianas has to offer.”
Attendees will also find locally made items for purchase at the Made in the Marianas Corner, including handmade jewelry by Bonita Basula, apparel by Fotten Gaga, handmade greeting cards by Saipan Snaps, and handcrafted chocolates by Kensington Hotel Saipan.
“Our visitors are always looking for ways to learn about our islands culture and history and connect with the locals, and the Marianas Experience is a great way to feature our Chamorro and Carolinian cultural heritage and share it with our visitors so they can make lasting memories and hopefully return one day soon,” said MVA board member Jamika Taijeron.
The Marianas Experience is also supported by Chamorro Carolinian Cultural Village Inc., the Commonwealth Council for Arts & Culture, and 500 Sails. (MVA)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.