The island of Tinian is gearing up to welcome visitors and tourists alike to the much-anticipated 3rd Annual Beef, Beer, & Bands, or BBB, Festival. This vibrant three-day event will take place from Aug. 11 to 13, 2023, at the Tinian Fiesta Grounds. The festival promises a weekend of culinary delights, thrilling competitions, live entertainment, and a celebration of Tinian's local beef and cattle industry.
Tinian is renowned for its local grass-fed beef and cattle industry—much like its famous hot peppers, locally known as “donne sali.” The BBB Festival offers attendees the opportunity to savor the island's delectable beef through an array of vendors serving up traditional dishes, mouthwatering entrees, and a variety of local cuisines. There will be a beef kelaguen competition and booth competition.
Adding to the excitement, the festival will host the highly anticipated 2nd Annual Beer Olympics, where contestants will compete in a series of entertaining challenges to win fantastic prizes. Music enthusiasts are in for a treat as well, with electrifying live performances from bands and talent from around the region. The vibrant sounds of music will fill the air, creating a captivating ambiance that perfectly complements the festivities.
Tinian Mayor Edwin P. Aldan expresses his enthusiasm for this annual event and its potential to contribute to the island's economic growth. He hopes to see this industry continue to flourish and explore innovative ways to further boost it, ultimately propelling Tinian's economy to new heights.
The 3rd Annual Beef, Beer, & Bands Festival invites residents, visitors, and tourists to join in the excitement and partake in the array of engaging activities planned for this weekend. From savoring mouthwatering beef delicacies to cheering on the competitors at the Beer Olympics and swaying to the rhythm of live music performances, the festival promises an unforgettable experience that showcases the best of what Tinian has to offer. (PR)
