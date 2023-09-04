After 31 years of working with the family business, Herman’s Modern Bakery, Anna G, Hayes retired as general manager on Oct. 31, 2022, and assistant general manager Michael R. Guerrero succeeded as interim general manager effective immediately after.
Hayes joined the company in 1991. Under her leadership as general manager, she developed five divisions on top of the bakery and blossomed the cratering division. Herman’s Modern Bakery now consists of the bakery, Tan Marakita’s Café, PSS Food Service, Wholesale, Catering and Garapan Outlet.
She noted that her time spent in the organization has been rewarding and fulfilling as there has never been a dull moment at Herman’s Modern Bakery.
"It has been an honor to serve as general manager for Herman’s Modern Bakery Inc. during this period of transformation and growth, and I want to offer my sincere thanks to our employees whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to achieve so much," said Hayes. "We have been in business in the CNMI for 79 years and we owe a huge thank you to our customers, communities, colleagues, shareholders, and the board of directors for their ongoing support during my tenure. I have worked with Michael for many years and am confident he will be a great leader for Herman’s Modern Bakery Inc. I look forward to working closely together through March 31, 2023 to ensure a smooth transition."
Hayes steered the company through some of the most turbulent times that faced not just Herman’s Modern Bakery ,but the entire CNMI, such as Typhoon Soudelor, Super Typhoon Yutu, and the COVID19 pandemic.
“Ms. Hayes has been a power house of knowledge and tenacity, and Herman’s Modern Bakery will definitely miss her vast experience and passion for the bakery. After three decades of hard work and dedication, she can fully enjoy her new role as a grandmother,” said a news release from the company.
Herman’s Modern Bakery was founded in 1944 by the couple Herman R. Guerrero and Maria C. Tenorio. It is the maker of the locally famous Herman’s sweet bread and pan tuba. (PR)
