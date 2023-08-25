CNMI car aficionados will finally “Experience Amazing” with the soft launch of the Lexus luxury vehicle brand last Wednesday at the Atkins Kroll Saipan showroom in Oleai.
Atkins Kroll Inc. president Alex Yap said the company is proud to finally bring Japan's largest-selling brand of premium cars to the local market.
Even before the soft launch, VIP guests were told to brace themselves to finally meet “this global luxury brand with unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and the exhilarating performance that only Lexus can deliver.”
Yap said the soft launch is just the beginning as Atkins Kroll will add more Lexus models to its current inventory (RX 350h Luxury, Lexus NX 250 Premium, and Lexus RX 350 F-Sport) in the coming months, especially when the automobile dealership finally moves to its new digs, the $18-million Toyota Lexus Automotive Sales and Service Center and Vehicle Repair Shop, in Puerto Rico next year.
“In the car industry, we call this a soft launch because unlike a full-blown launch we bring in a lot of stuff. Here we are just introducing cars and sharing the Lexus brand. So what is Lexus? It epitomizes luxury, marvelous engineering, and pushes the boundaries of both—automotive engineering and luxury.”
Yap then went on to talk about the Japanese Takumi concept and how it’s ingrained in Toyota and by osmosis to its luxury car brand Lexus.
Takumi is loosely translated to artisan and it’s this type of perfection engineers at Lexus put emphasis on every vehicle that rolls out of their factories.
“All Takumi masters have at least 25 years’ experience in not just cars but just about everything…It’s knowledge and expertise…” he said, while comparing a Takumi master to an expert in origami who can fold paper into a crane or a cat in mere seconds.
Yap then thanked everyone for gracing the Lexus event and concluded his speech by borrowing the brand’s famous catch phrase.
“I'm happy to share this moment with all of you who have witnessed and experienced the launch of the Lexus branch in the CNMI and have ‘Experience[d]’ Amazing!”
The master of ceremonies, Atkins Kroll Sales manager Kevin Barnes, started the evening’s festivities by showing a short video of how Lexus’ engineers obsessively built a car renowned for its smooth driving by placing wine glasses filled with water on its hood.
This pursuit of perfection culminated in the LS 400 and the ES 250 in 1989. Nine years later in 1998, Lexus introduced the RX300 that was the brand’s first entry into the luxury crossover segment.
Lexus soon became the top selling luxury car brand in the U.S. and in 2005 Lexus introduced the world's first luxury hybrid vehicle, the RX400h.
Fast-forward to 2023, Lexus then unveiled its first battery electric vehicle, the Lexus RZ450e.
Aside from feasting on the otherworldly extravagance and technological marvel of the aforementioned Lexus car models, guests also enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and drinks before the soft launch concluded with a raffle drawing of Lexus umbrellas, water bottles, caps, and $50 and $100 gas vouchers.
Barnes also introduced Atkins Kroll Saipan interim vice president and general manager Julie Lee, AK Service manager Vince Tudela, and his sales team before the event broke for cocktails.
In an interview with Saipan Tribune, Barnes said just this year alone they’ve already sold nine Lexus units and judging by the inquiries after the soft launch Wednesday, more sales are on the horizon.
A couple of the guests present during the soft launch actually are recent Lexus owners and they vouched for the luxury car brand’s commendable attributes.
Jong Farinas, who owns an accounting firm and a barbecue stall, said he’s quite happy with his LX 350 that he bought just a couple of months back.
The 57-year-old said he and his wife use the Lexus as their daily driver after it replaced their old Toyota FJ Cruiser.
“It’s very nice and luxurious and has a lot of features. It’s now my favorite car until Lexus comes out with a better one,” he said.
Anthony Yoshikawa, a 39-year-old staff at the Community Guidance Center, said his NX 350 F-Sport is a culmination of a promise he made to himself many years ago.
“Lexus has always been my dream car. I've always told myself that one day when I work hard and make a bit of money I will be able to get a Lexus. I asked myself if not today then when and I’m very happy with the purchase.”
A couple of weeks after driving the Lexus out of the AK Saipan parking lot, Yoshikawa said he continues to marvel at his car’s comfort and technology. “It’s just luxurious, very reliable, and very smart.”
