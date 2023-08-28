Atkins Kroll, Inc., an Inchcape Company, held a soft launch for its Lexus brand in the AK Showroom in Oleai, Saipan last Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Alex Yap, president for Atkins Kroll shared with guests, “Lexus epitomizes the marvelous engineering and the pushing of boundaries of luxury. We are not just bringing another car, we are bringing a luxury brand to Saipan.”
Yap added, “I am happy you are all here with us today. We are part of history here in Saipan. Lexus has arrived.”
Lexus believes in making luxury personal and AK did just that with an intimate group of customers who were treated to opulent wines, exquisite cocktails, and savory foods. The evening concluded with a lucky draw of Lexus lifestyle items.
The soft launch featured three Lexus luxury SUVs, the RX 350h Luxury, RX 350 F-Sport, and NX 250 Premium. Since units began arriving in July, AK has sold nine Lexus vehicles in the CNMI. AK encourages customers to visit its showroom for a closer look at the island’s newest luxury brand.
Atkins Kroll is the leading distributor of vehicles in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Micronesia enabling it to provide a full range of products and services in the region.
Atkins Kroll is Guam’s oldest corporation established in 1914 and represents Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Chevrolet, Toyota Rent A Car, Avis, Budget and Payless Rental Brands, and AC Delco brands. In December 2021 Atkins Kroll acquired Morrico Equipment, one of Guam’s largest heavy equipment dealerships representing Freightliner, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Kohler Power Systems, Rosenbauer Fire Trucks and Thomas Built School Buses.
Morrico Equipment operates new and used heavy equipment sales, rental, parts, diesel fuel delivery, Trashco Guam, and specialized diesel repair service to Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. (PR)
