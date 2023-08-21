HAGATNA, Guam—Bank of Guam is taking banking to a whole new level with the re-opening of its Tamuning Branch, unveiling a glimpse into its "Branch of the Future" design.
Located in the ITC building, the Tamuning Branch reopened last Friday, Aug. 18 at 9am. The newly renovated branch is open Monday through Friday, from 9am to 4pm.
“The world is changing, and our customers and their banking needs are changing too. Our “Branch of the Future” is all that a customer could expect from a modern bank with a continued emphasis on personalized service. In line with the vision set by our founder over 50 years ago, Bank of Guam continues to be on the cutting edge of banking technology and design without compromising on the Håfa Adai spirit that we are known for,” said Joaquin P. L.G. Cook, president and chief executive officer.
“Two years ago, we hinted at The Start of Something New, symbolizing a bold leap into our digital transformation. Over this time, we’ve dedicated a significant effort to truly understand the customer journey. Our Tamuning Branch serves as a reflection of this journey, embracing the changing needs of our customers, redefining convenience and accessibility, ensuring that banking moves just as you do,” said Maria Eugenia H. Leon Guerrero, executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Welcome to the all-new Tamuning Branch—featuring a sleek design and fresh layout, focusing on self-service and leading-edge technology. Here’s a peek into the Branch of the Future and its key features:
- Digital-First Banking: A warm welcome awaits you from the Lobby Manager. With the help of our Familia Ambassadors, Bank of Guam’s universal bankers, you can learn first-hand how to get the most out of the Bank’s digital banking tools.
- Appointment scheduling: Embrace convenience with a simple QR code scan and digital sign-in for your appointments and banking needs. After you sign in, relax or explore nearby businesses until you receive a notification, either via SMS text or email, for your appointment.
- More full function ATMs: Not one or two, but three full function ATMs! Experience 24/7 banking using the two ATMs in our in-branch vestibule or at our new drive-thru ATM. Deposit your checks with same-day funds availability during branch hours. With our full function ATMs, you can also deposit cash and choose your denominations for cash withdrawals. Same-day funds availability applies for Bank of Guam checks.
- Living wall: A dynamic expression of our commitment, our living wall breathes life into the new space while reaffirming our responsibility towards a more sustainable future.
- Community meeting room: Open for non-profit organizations to facilitate collaboration, innovation, and connections. As The People’s Bank, we’re dedicated to supporting the greater good, and this room exemplifies our commitment.
- Secure Wi-Fi: Access the Bank’s online services by signing into Bank of Guam’s secure Wi-Fi network.
- Local artistry: Featuring murals by Joshua Agerstrand in branch and Opake at our drive-up ATM.
The Tamuning branch first opened on Nov, 3, 1978, and temporarily closed during the pandemic as renovations were underway and more digital technology incorporated in the design. The new branch has doubled its space and now measures at 3,986 square feet of space. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.