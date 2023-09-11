BankPacific shareholders voted Tricee Limtiaco, Tom Shimizu, and Jerold Filush to serve new three-year terms as members of the board of directors of BankPacific.
Following the meeting of the shareholders, all members of the board of directors voted to declare a record dividend to the bank’s shareholders to be paid Sept. 5, 2023.
Other board members include Bert Johnson, Kaz Endo, Mark Fish, and Philip Flores.
BankPacific is now in its 69th year of “Banking on the Pacific.”
Offices are located in Guam, Saipan, and the Republic of Palau. (PR)
